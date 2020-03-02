Diagnostic Imaging Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

The global diagnostic imaging market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of early diagnosis, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement and widening application of diagnostic imaging devices, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global diagnostic imaging market.

Diagnostic imaging is a technique and process used to create image of the internal as well as external human body parts for clinical purpose. X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, single photon emission tomography (SPECT), and positron emission tomography (PET), are some of the major diagnostic imaging techniques.

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of diagnostic imaging in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.7%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global diagnostic imaging market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, SAMSUNG, and Esaote SpA.