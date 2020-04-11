Diabetic Retinopathy Market Study by Region, Type, Management, Industry Status and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global diabetic retinopathy market is projected to be around 2.6 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetes, increase in demand for early screening techniques and increase awareness about disease and available treatments among patients. Increasing incidence of diabetes caused blindness will further enhance the growth of market during forecast period. As per International Diabetes Federation (IDF) 415 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes and diabetes related complications as of 2015 and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Diabetic retinopathy is characterized by neovascularization of retina, blurred vision and moderate to severe eye pain. This further leads to retinal detachment and complete loss of vision. Such high complications will lead to increase in demand for methods to treat diabetes retinopathy which will drive the market during forecast period However, dearth of skilled professionals and poor insurance facilities are restraining the market growth.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment dominated the global market in 2016. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy is a more advanced form of diseases characterized by gel like fluids that get deposited in the eye leading to blurring of vision. Thus if left untreated, can result in complete blindness.

Diabetic macular edema market is expected to witness high growth owing to rise in incidence of DME, rise in demand for technological advancements in ophthalmic surgery techniques, increasing geriatric population and increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about diabetes and its complications.

Treatment Outlook and Trends Analysis

Anti-VEGF segment held almost one-third share of the global market in 2016, owing to its property and features such as quick response and faster recovery time. Moreover, increasing number of proliferative diabetic diseases will further enhance the growth of this segment. Vitrectomy is poised to witness highest growth during forecast period, owing to rise in retinopathies prevalence and increasing elderly population requiring surgical treatments to treat PDR.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

U.S. accounted for more than three-fourth of the global market share in 2016. This large share can be attributed to various factors such as easy availability of drugs (such as Lucentis and Avastin) having anti-VEGF property, rise in awareness about diabetes and related disorders and increasing demand for early detection and diagnosis to prevent diabetes related loss of vision. Europe accounted for the second largest share owing to increase in adoption rate of advanced medical devices and increase in awareness among consumers especially in western countries. Japan dominated Asia-Pacific region due to large elderly population and highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil are expected to witness high growth due to presence of large elderly population base and increase in disposable income of people.

Competitive Insights

The global market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of both local and international players. Some of the major players are Bayer Healthcare, Novartis AG, Actavis PLC, ThromboGenics, Sirnaomics Incorporation, Genentech, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences, Ampio Pharmaceuticals. These players are focusing on developing and commercializing advanced products to gain competitive advantage at global level. With many players entering in market, the market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period with cut-throat competition to acquire large market share.

Market Opportunities

Technological advancements will continue to play significant role in growth of the market. For instance, U.S. based Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems has launched an integrated software diabetic retinopathy screening technique that not only enable early detection of disease but also enhances patients care.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market is segmented as follows –

By Type:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Macular Edema

By Management:

Anti VEGF Drugs

Steroid Implants

Laser Surgeries

Vitrectomy

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

