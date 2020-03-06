Diabetic Retinopathy Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

Diabetic retinopathy refers to an eye disorder that damages or harms the blood vessels of the retina. Diabetic retinopathy can cause permanent blindness. Chronic diabetes is a major root of diabetic retinopathy.

High glucose level in the blood can damage blood vessels in the retina. Diabetic retinopathy can also cause diabetic macular edema: a medical condition led to the leakage of fluid from the previously injured blood vessels or minute or delicate blood vessels near the back of the eye, this disease can result in inflammation near the eye and blurred vision.

North America was the largest market for diabetic retinopathy in 2014. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the high obesity rate and large diabetic patients in this region. Moreover the supportive government initiative is also one of the important drivers of the market in this region.

Based on the different drug use in the global diabetic retinopathy market the market can be bifurcated as ATL-1103, Lycium Anti-Angiogenic Proteoglycan, ocriplasmin (recombinant), STP-601, BI-30089, OC-10X, and Squalamine Lactate.

Some of the major players operating in the global diabetic retinopathy market include, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., Parexel International Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thrombogenics NV, and Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc.