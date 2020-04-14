Diabetic Nephropathy Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2014-2020

Diabetic nephropathy is a disease of the kidney glomerulus and one of the most significant complications in terms of mortality and morbidity for patients with diabetes. Diabetic nephropathy is mainly characterized by macroalbuminuria. The presence of over 300 milligrams of albumin in the urine in 1 day is known as macroalbuminuria. Globally, the diabetic nephropathy market is witnessing significant growth due to rise in the incidence of diabetes and obesity in different regions of the world. In addition, increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development by various companies, such as Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is also driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory requirements and longer approval time for drugs as well as the lack of comprehensive therapeutic management for diabetic nephropathy are inhibiting the growth of diabetic nephropathy market. The global diabetic nephropathy market is estimated at USD 2,262.2 million in 2014. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2020 to reach USD 3,145.9 million in 2020.

North America has the largest market for the global diabetic nephropathy market. However, In terms of growth, Asia is the fastest growing region. Disease Modifying Therapies (DMT) is the largest and fastest growing mode of treatment, whereas ACE inhibitors, is the largest and fastest growing DMT of diabetic nephropathy.

North American market is estimated at USD 931.0 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,302.0 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2014 to 2020.

The global DMT market is estimated at USD 2,093.5 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2,929.8 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2014 to 2020.