Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore or wound that occurs in approximately 15% of patients with diabetes and is commonly located in the bottom of the foot. People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing neuropathy as increased blood glucose levels lead to nerve damage. Poor blood circulation, hyperglycemia, and deprived nutrition are some other risk factors associated with the onset of diabetic foot ulcer.

Symptoms of diabetic foot ulcer vary from person to person. Some of the commonly reported symptoms include numbness and tingling sensation, skin discoloration, blisters, and red streaks. The disease can be diagnosed by physical examination and imaging techniques including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), radiography, and bone scan. Treatment of the disease includes surgical procedures such as shaving or excision of bone and the correction of various deformities to remove pressure from the affected area. Moreover, dead skin and tissue removal, blood glucose management, medication, and regular dressings are also help to manage diabetic foot ulcer.

REGRANEX (Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.), a topically administered gel, is one of the marketed products indicated for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer.

According to the research, most of the therapeutic drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It has been found that topical route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and effective method of treatment, and also ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

In November 2018, Destiny Pharma plc and University of Southampton entered into a research collaboration to examine the use of Destiny Pharma plc’s novel XF compounds to prevent, control, and eradicate chronic clinical infections, including diabetic foot ulcer and cystic fibrosis. Similarly, in February 2016, Gemstone Biotherapeutics LLC licensed new wound-healing technology from Johns Hopkins University for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer.

Some of the key players involved in the development of diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Destiny Pharma plc, FirstString Research Inc., RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Charsire Biotechnology Corp., ASKLEP Inc., Remedor Biomed Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Biotec Pharmacon ASA.

