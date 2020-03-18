Diabetic Eye Testing Market to Grow Rapidly as North America Region Creates Significant Opportunities for Market Players

Diabetic eye disease comprises a group of eye-related problems that affect people with diabetes. Eye examination provides the effective clue for detecting diabetic eye disease and other disorders. Diabetic eye disease can cause permanent vision loss including blindness and low vision. Diabetic eye diseases cause major loss of vision means people can’t see well enough to easily complete everyday tasks. Diabetic eye disease may affect the retina, lens, vitreous gel and optic nerve. Majorly diabetic eye disease includes cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common cause of vision loss among people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness among working-age adults. Effect of diabetic eye diseases such as loss of vision and blindness creates demand for early detection of diabetic eye disease. Diabetic eye testing and timely treatment can protect against vision loss. According to National Eye Institute (NEI), around 7.7 million people age 40 and above have diabetic retinopathy and the total number of people with diabetes is projected to rise from 285 million in 2010 to 439 million in 2030. Increasing number of diabetic patients worldwide will lead to increasing demand for diabetic eye testing.

The global diabetic eye testing market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of diabetic eye diseases. According to Centers for Disease control and prevent (CDC), diabetic retinopathy is responsible for 1.8 million of the 37 million cases of blindness around the world. Growing adoption of inactive lifestyle with unhealthy diet has escalated the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity. Introduction of telemedicine imaging technological products will propel the growth of diabetic eye testing market. These telemedicine technology-based products can capture high-quality retinal scans and digitally share those images with eye care specialist. Innovative retinal imaging scanner is gaining popularity among clinicians as an effective testing of diabetic eye disorders which will boost the growth of diabetic eye testing market. Government associations take initiatives towards creating awareness about diabetic eye disease such as blindness and diabetic retinopathy will fuel the diabetic eye testing market growth. Domestic government undertakes several efforts to reduce disease prevalence by conducting programs such as diabetic eye screening programs will propel diabetic eye testing market growth. Increasing demand for innovative testing devices, technological advancements and growing research and developing effort for developing more affordable and efficient testing devices will drive diabetic eye testing market during the forecast period. The global diabetic eye testing market is segmented on basis of product type, test type and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products OCT Scanners Fundus Camera Visual Field Analyzers Ophthalmoscopes Retinoscopes General Examination Products Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Tonometers Slit lamps Lensmeter Chart Projectors Cornea and Cataract Examination Products Wavefront Aberrometres Corneal Topography Systems Specular Microscopy Optical Biometry Systems

Segmentation by Test Type Visual acuity testing Tonometry Pupil dilation Fluorescein angiography Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Segmentation by End User Hospital Eye Clinics Others



Sales of visual acuity testing, tonometry, pupil dilation, fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography test based products are increasing due demand for diabetic eye testing. Tonometry measures pressure inside the eyes. Pupil dilation allowing a physician to examine the retina and optic nerve. Optical coherence tomography is the technique which uses light waves instead of sound waves to capture the image of tissue inside the body. OCT provides detail image of eye tissues that can be penetrated by light.

Regionally, the global diabetic eye testing market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to high adoption of advanced products. According to centers for disease control and prevention, diabetes (type 1 and type 2) affects more than 29 million people in the United States. Europe also shows second highest witness growth in diabetic eye testing market. However, the diabetic eye testing market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global diabetic eye testing market are Carl Zeiss AG, Haag-Streit Holding, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd, Novarand, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Escalon Medical Corp., Novartis International AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Canon Inc., Essilor Group, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Luneau Technology Group and others.