Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The global Diabetes Care Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diabetes Care Devices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Diabetes Care Devices market is valued at 20000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 27900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.

Diabetes Care Devices conclude glucose Monitoring Device (blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, HbA1c testing kits and others) and insulin delivery device (insulin pumps, insulin syringes, insulin pens and others).

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone secret by the beta cell of the islet of Langerhans of the pancreas. When your body turns the food which u eat into energy molecule glucose. In response to glucose, body secretes insulin which helps to transport glucose/energy to the cells. Insulin acts as a key to remaining energetic. It is a chemical message that tells the cell to open and receive glucose. If the body produces little or no insulin or are insulin resistant, too much sugar remains in your blood. Blood glucose levels are higher than normal for individuals. This results in diabetes. There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is also known as insulin dependent diabetes mellitus whereas type 2 is known as noninsulin dependent diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Diabetes currently affects 386 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 592 million people by 2035. The diabetes prevalence is growing with rising obesity rates, lifestyle and dietary changes, and growing ageing population. Therefore, given the huge numbers of diabetics worldwide and the financial implications due to diabetes, there is a substantial business potential in the diabetes care devices market.

Roche

Medtronic plc

J&J

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

BD

Dexcom

ARKRAY Inc

Braun

Terumo Corporation

Ypsomed

Sannuo

Sanofi

I-sens

Alere

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Others

Medical Care

Personal Care

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers

Diabetes Care Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Diabetes Care Devices Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Diabetes Care Devices

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices

Chapter Three: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices

Chapter Four: Global Diabetes Care Devices Overall Market Overview

Chapter Five: Diabetes Care Devices Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Global 2013-2018E Diabetes Care Devices Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven: Global 2013-2018E Diabetes Care Devices Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices Market

Chapter Ten: Diabetes Care Devices Marketing Type Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Consumers Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion of the Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2017

