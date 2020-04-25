DG Rooftop Solar PV Market is projected to reach 10.9 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

A rooftop photovoltaic power station is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure. The global DG Rooftop Solar PV Installation market Revenue was 6.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 10.9 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

This report presents the worldwide DG Rooftop Solar PV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jinko Solar (China)

Trina Solar (China)

Canadian Solar (Canada)

JA Solar (China)

Hanwha (China)

First Solar (USA)

Yingli (China)

SunPower (USA)

Sharp (Japan)

Solarworld (Germany)

Eging PV (China)

Risen (China)

Kyocera Solar (Japan)

GCL (China)

Longi Solar (China)

DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown Data by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

DG Rooftop Solar PV Breakdown Data by Application

Non-residential

Residential

DG Rooftop Solar PV Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

DG Rooftop Solar PV Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global DG Rooftop Solar PV status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key DG Rooftop Solar PV manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.4.3 Thin Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Size

2.1.1 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Production 2013-2025

2.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key DG Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers DG Rooftop Solar PV Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into DG Rooftop Solar PV Market

2.4 Key Trends for DG Rooftop Solar PV Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 DG Rooftop Solar PV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 DG Rooftop Solar PV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

