DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market is projected to reach 6.0 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

A rooftop photovoltaic power station is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

The global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Installation market Revenue was 4.1 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 6.0 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

This report presents the worldwide DG Ground-mounted Solar PV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jinko Solar (China)

Trina Solar (China)

Canadian Solar (Canada)

JA Solar (China)

Hanwha (China)

First Solar (USA)

Yingli (China)

SunPower (USA)

Sharp (Japan)

Solarworld (Germany)

Eging PV (China)

Risen (China)

Kyocera Solar (Japan)

GCL (China)

Longi Solar (China)

DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Breakdown Data by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Breakdown Data by Application

Non-residential

Residential

DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.4.3 Thin Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market Size

2.1.1 Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Production 2013-2025

2.2 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Market

2.4 Key Trends for DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 DG Ground-mounted Solar PV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

