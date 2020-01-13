DevOps Market 2019 Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2023

The report on the global DevOps market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global DevOps market. The report presents a comprehensive picture of the internal structure of the market as well as the external factors aiding and hindering the market’s growth. The report presents projections regarding the global DevOps market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The reasons behind the market’s progress are also elaborated upon in the report, including a detailed analysis of the market’s key historical growth drivers and restraints.

DevOps is a cross-functional mode of software development that combines software development with IT operations in order to cut back on the time needed to produce and market software products or applications. DevOps is not a single software program or even concept, with the word being used as a generic classifier for the concept of utilizing the best of software development methods and IT operations in order to produce the best products in the shortest timeframe possible and at the lowest costs. DevOps includes channels to review and monitor the consumers’ response to the products, so that upgrades, fixes, and new iterations can be released with a better understanding of the market forces. The entire systems development lifecycle is compressed by the use of DevOps, with the time period between consecutive releases, features, or fixes being shortened considerably.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6518

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (the U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation,

EMC Corporation,

VersionOne, Inc.,

Red Hat, Inc. (the U.S.),

Google, Inc.,

CA Technologies (the U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Chef, Inc.,

Puppet Labs, Inc. (the U.S.),

Docker, Inc.,

Clarizen, Inc, Atlassian (Australia), Micro Focus (the U.K.), Cigniti (India), GitLab (the U.S.), RapidValue (the U.S.), TO THE NEW (India), XebiaLabs (the U.S.), CFEngine (the U.S.), CollabNet (the U.S.), Electric Cloud (the U.S.), HashiCorp (the U.S.), Rackspace (the U.S.), Perforce (the U.S.), Clarive (Spain), and OpenMake Software (the U.S.).

Industry Updates:

In January 2019, Split launched a free managed feature-flag service in order to attract more DevOps users.

Segmentation:

The global DevOps market can be segmented by solution, deployment, organization size, and industry verticals.

By solution, the DevOps market can be segmented into monitoring and performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development.

Based on deployment, the DevOps market includes on-premise and cloud. Cloud can then be segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the DevOps market comprises small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise.

Based on industry verticals, the DevOps market consists retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, government & public sector, education, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and transportation & logistics.

Report Overview

This MRFR market research report delivers an unbiased analysis of key market trends in the global DevOps market. It includes a detailed discussion on historical as well as current market trends, growth opportunities and challenges backed by fact-based feedbacks. The primary type of solutions that are assessed in the report are monitoring and performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery and operations management, and testing and development. The outlook on the deployment modes that are covered in this report includes on-premise and cloud, from which the cloud-based deployment includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. For opportunity analysis, the industry verticals that are covered in the report are retail, BSFI, information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government and public sector, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics. The sub-markets that are covered in the report are profiled under four regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global DevOps market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is likely to emerge as the leading regional market for DevOps solutions over the forecast period due to the growing demand for efficient computing frameworks and security. The increasing popularity of cloud architecture in computing processes is also likely to drive the adoption of DevOps processes in North America over the forecast period. The presence of a strong cloud infrastructure in North America could emerge as a vital factor aiding the DevOps market’s growth over the forecast period. The increasing efforts being taken by American enterprises to make the systems development lifecycle shorter and more efficient are also likely to play a key role in the development of the DevOps market in North America over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global DevOps market over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Details @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/devops-market-6518

Intended Audience

DevOps vendors

Training and consulting service providers

Cloud service providers

Government agencies

Telecommunications service providers

Managed service providers

System integrators

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]