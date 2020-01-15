Developments in First Mile delivery to set the Pace for Optimization in Last Mile Delivery

First and last mile delivery is unarguably a key enabler of adding value to the overall supply chain and logistics ecosystem. E-commerce and retail industries world over—from logistic startups, new entrants, and stalwarts—have been toiling hard to optimize last mile delivery. The value they add typically pertains to a range of variables: the key ones being reliability, efficiency, cost-optimization, and the quality of logistics operations. There have been a lot of developments in the last mile delivery dynamic, riding on the wave of automation. On the other hand, in recent times, first mile delivery have begun gaining traction among the industries in both B2C and B2B deliveries.

Technology—Key Enabler of Adding Value to Logistics Ecosystem

Logistic companies have been working in tandem with sellers and manufacturers to create a profoundly valuable logistic ecosystem by focusing on first mile delivery, apart from the last mile. And, technology undoubtedly is a key aspect of such a transformation. It brings value across storage, transportation, and delivery processes—from the seller or retailer to the logistics company or courier service to finally the end-customer.

The opportunities in the first and last mile delivery market are enormous. Globally, the worth is expected to reach US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2026, notes a report by Transparency Market Research. Investments made to optimize first mile delivery, along with the unwavering focus on last mile delivery, is a key growth dynamic. Growing numbers of startups who wish to make their mark in the logistics industry point toward an exciting growth trajectory. The growing popularity of automated warehouses and optimized inventory, and a fast-paced transportation sector are crucial drivers of these dynamics.

On the regional front, developing regions of Asia Pacific holds vast potential in the global first and last mile delivery market. The push from a burgeoning urbanization and rapid pace of growth of the online retail industry are vital factors behind the proliferating demand in the region. The deployment of robots and drones for last mile delivery may set the stage for innovations in the global first and last mile delivery market.

