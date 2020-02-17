Development Trends: Global Fieldbus Safety Market Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2025

“The Latest Research Report Fieldbus Safety Market Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Fieldbus is the name of a group of industrial computer network protocols meant for distributed control in real time that is standardised as IEC 61158. A complex automated industrial system like an assembly line in a manufacturing unit typically requires a distributed control system i.e. a hierarchy of controller systems in order to work effectively. In any hierarchy, a Human Machine Interface occupies the top slot as this is where the operator can keep a watch on the system. The HMI is linked to a layer of programmable logic controllers in the middle with a non-time critical communication system such as an Ethernet. The Fieldbus is at the bottom of the control chain and it links the programmable logic controllers to the components that perform the work i.e. the electric motors, sensors, console lights, switches, valves, contractors and actuators.

Fieldbus is an industrial network system designed for the purpose of distributed control in real time. A Fieldbus is quite effective at connecting instruments within a manufacturing plant. A Fieldbus uses a network structure that allows star, branch, ring, daisy-chain and tree network topologies. Initially, computers were connected with RS-232 where only two devices could communicate with each other.

This is similar to the currently deployed 4-20 mA communication scheme that needs each device to have its own communication point at the level of the controller. The Fieldbus can be considered equal to present LAN connections which need only a single communication point at the controller level and allow many digital and analogue points to be connected simultaneously. This reduces both the number of cables required as well as their length. In addition, as devices that communicate via Fieldbus need a microprocessor, several points are provided by a single device. A few Fieldbus devices are able to support control schemes on the side of the device as opposed to making the controller process the function.

Fieldbus Safety Market: IEC 61158

At one time, there were a number of competing Fieldbus technologies and the desire to have a single, unified communications mechanism is still unrealized. This is not entirely unexpected as Fieldbus technology has to be implemented differently in different situations. For e.g. – A process plant control is functionally different from an automotive Fieldbus. The latest edition of IEC standard IEC 61158 has allowed eight technologies at present. IEC 61158 comprises the following parts with the title Digital data communications for measurement and control – Fieldbus for use in industrial control systems –

Part 1 – IEC 61158 series overview and guidance

Part 2 – Physical Layer service and specification definition

Part 3 – Definition of Data Link Service

Part 4 – Specification of Data Link Protocol

Part 5 – Definition of Application Layer Service

Part 6 – Specification of Application Layer Protocol

Fieldbus Safety Market: Safety Standards & Specifications

Fieldbus can be deployed in systems that meet the relevant safety standards such as EN 954-1 or IEC 61508. Fieldbus can provide measures such as CRC, echo, counters, timeout, receiver ID, cross check or unique sender depending on the actual protocol. The CIP safety protocol is used by both SERCOS III and Ethernet. Profibus and FOUNDATION Fieldbus use SIL 2 and SIL 3 safety applications while openSAFETY is used by Ethernet Powerlink. In the year 2006, the Fieldbus Foundation announced that the globally accredited testing agency TÜV Rheinland Industrie Service GmbH, Automation, Software and Information Technology had granted it Protocol Type Approval. The technical specifications and instrumented functions both comply with the 61508 standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission requirements and this includes all up to Safety Integrity Level 3.

