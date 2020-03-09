Development Trends: Global Email Migration Tools Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2025

The Latest Research Report “Email Migration Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Email migration tools perform several tasks in which multiple email messages are migrated from one email client to another email client. Email migration tools help to migrate a different kind of records such as email, appointments, contact and tasks etc. Email migration tools play a vital role in switching application i.e. switching one email client to another. The several advanced features of email migration tools is to provide an upgrade, backup, coexistence, and consolidation.

Email migration tools are implemented by most of the enterprises as it is highly scalable and it is also used for monitoring purpose. Email migration tools are adopted owing to its low maintenance cost and time-saving feature.

Email Migration Tools Market: Market Dynamics

Cloud-based email migration is one of the major factor driving the email migration tool market. Enterprises are adopting cloud based software as a service (Saas) to simply migrate email from any source platform to the destination. Moreover, cloud-based email migration tools securely migrate mailboxes in between on-premises and cloud based without any installation. Email migration tools help to recover deleted or lost emails in outlook, which is also driving the market of email migration tools in a positive manner.

Security concerns while adopting cloud are one of the major challenge faced by email migration tools market.

Email Migration Tools Market Segmentation

Segmentation of email migration tools on the basis of deployment:

Cloud based

On-Premise

Segmentation of email migration tools on the basis of service:

Software as a service (Saas)

Platform as a service (Paas)

Segmentation of email migration tools on the basis of Enterprise size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation of email migration tools on the basis of verticals:

IT and Telecom

Banking

Government

Retail

Education

Others

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, email migration tools market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the email migration tools market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of small scale and large scale enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud based email migration tools. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APAC. Europe region is expected to drive the demand for email migration tools market, supported by increasing penetration of advanced migration tools is driving the growth of the market in a positive manner.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players of the email migration tools market are Microsoft Corp., Oracle, Quest software Inc., Transend Corp., Fookes holding ltd., and Netmail Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Email migration tools Market Segments

Email migration tools Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Email migration tools Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Email migration tools Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Email migration tools Technology

Email migration tools Value Chain

Email migration tools Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Email migration tools Market includes

Email migration tools Market by North America US & Canada

Email migration tools Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Email migration tools Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Email migration tools Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Email migration tools Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Email migration tools Market by Japan

Email migration tools Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



