Development of Potassium Sulphate Market in Global Industry : Trends and Application 2018-2025

Manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and producers of food and beverages have for years utilized the unique properties of potassium sulfate market. The versatility of the compound has made it suitable for diverse applications in the personal care industries. Industrial and agricultural grades of potassium sulfate have been in extensive demand for their macronutrient contents. Several players in the end-use industries have been actively pursuing specialized applications of potassium sulfate.
Potassium sulphate (K2SO4, commonly referred to as sulfate of potash or SOP) is a water soluble, white and crystalline salt. Potassium sulphate is the world’s most popular low-chloride fertilizer.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potassium Sulphate.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Potassium Sulphate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Potassium Sulphate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Compass Minerals(US)
K+S Group(DE)
SQM(CL)
Tessenderlo Group(BE)
Rusal(RU)
Sesoda(TW)
Qing Shang Chemical(CN)
Migao Group(CN)
Potassium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Type
Agriculture Grade
Industrial Grade
Other
Potassium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Application
Tree Nuts
Vegetables
Fruit
Tobacco
Other
Potassium Sulphate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Potassium Sulphate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
