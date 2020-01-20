Development of New Platforms by Players to Accelerate Global Identity Analytics Market

In this highly connected and computational world, we came across various pros as well as cons. There is no doubt about the advantages of using computers along with newer techniques, but there are few threats that need to be managed to reduce the effect of these threats that damage or tarnish ones identity. To manage these unplanned instances, there is high demand for identity analytics. Through identity analytics, one can detect identity similar threats across various IT systems in organizations.

Moreover, the use of identity analytics helps in increasing the effectiveness of identity and access management (IAM). This helps in automatic access risk detection, orphan & dormant accounts, and shared high privileged access (HPA) accounts. It further minimizes the area of attack for identities by exchanging roles defined by machine learning based intelligent with manual procedures and legacy instructions.

Enterprises are widely adopting identity and access management systems to safeguard identity of individuals are expected to fuel growth in the global identity analytics market. Additionally, increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management and growing demand to make sure abut adaptive access certification by the enterprises are few other factors expanding the global identity analytics market. Widespread application of identity analytics in various industries including telecom & IT, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, and others might also provide a fillip in this market.

Key developments in global identity analytics market include:-

The global identity analytics market is also booming on the account of developments carried by various industry players. For example, recently, Gurucul Risk Analytics is a managed security analytics services introduced by Gurucul. This platform will include fraud analytics, UEBA, cloud analytics, and identity analytics. These services will help organizations facilitate Gurucul Risk Analytics administration, implementation, and maintenance activities. Another company named One Identity also launched Starling Identity Analytics & Risk Intelligence that will help organizations detect inspects anomalies, cyber threats, and remediates threats throughout their IT infrastructure.