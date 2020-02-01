Deutsche Bank: Fintech Ecosystem Market Analysis Key Companies Symphony, Xchanging Transaction Bank, Finanzguru, IBM, R3

Deutsche Bank, as part of its digital transformation strategy, has launched the Deutsche Bank application programming interface (dbAPI) to help early stage start-ups accelerate their innovations. It has also collaborated with technology providers to create and test digital solutions for its clients.

Deutsche Bank has established a research and development center and four innovation labs across Europe and the US. Also, it has developed a suite of robo-advisory and business management tools in co-operation with various technology providers.

Deutsche Bank has made investments in various technology companies to enhance its portfolio of digital payment solutions offered to both corporate and individual clients, and to improve its internal communication channel for better productivity. The bank has also acquired stakes in software providers in order to leverage their technology and develop new digital applications.

– In 2015, Deutsche Bank launched a Digitalization Initiative, aiming to invest up to €1bn in digital technologies by 2020 and transform itself into a digital bank.

– Deutsche Bank’s acquisitions are mainly focused on artificial intelligence-based fintech start-ups.

– Since 2007, Deutsche Bank has participated in eight consortium investments in fintech companies.

