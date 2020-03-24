Detailed financial and Strategic ratios of Retail Ready Packaging Market key vendors for Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global retail ready packaging market is displaying rapid growth predominantly due to rapid growth of modern retail channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the world. In particular, in developing economies of Asia Pacific, formalization of retail supply chain and notable shift from traditional retail towards modern concept of retailing is leading to high demand for retail ready packaging over the last decade.

As per estimates presented by a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global retail ready packaging market will attract a revenue of US$60,521.1 mn by the end of 2017. Displaying a CAGR of more than 4.3% between 2017 and 2025, the market will touch a valuation of US$84,465.6 mn by the end of 2025.

Food Application Segment to Continue to Lead Amongst all

The report studies the global retail ready packaging market on the basis of a few parameters, viz. material, product type, application type, and geography. The key segments, based on material, are paper & paperboard, plastics, and others. Paper & paperboard is anticipated to display significant growth rate over the forecast period on the back of recyclability and sustainability features of paper materials. For instance, approximately 92% of paper material is recycled in the U.S. as the material has maximum recycling rate.

Retail ready packaging finds extensive application in food, beverages, health & beauty products, household products, electronics, flowers, and others. The food segment is reporting a substantial revenue in the retail ready packaging market, and is likely to retain its dominance until the end of the forecast period in 2025. Beverages is also emerging as an attractive application segment in the retail ready packaging market, as it safeguards content from spilling. Health & beauty products is emerging as a lucrative application segment as it is attracts customers for aesthetic appeal.

Driven by Modernization of Retail, Asia Pacific to Emerge Significant

The global retail ready packaging market, on the basis of geography, is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Vis-à-vis revenue, Europe is estimated to hold the dominant position in 2017.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2025. This is mainly because of modern trade channels in developing economies such as China and India.

DS Smith plc, Mondi, International Paper Company, Weedon Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Amcor Limited, LINPAC Packaging, Caps Cases Limited, and Creative Corrugated Designs Inc. are the leading players in the global retail ready packaging market.

