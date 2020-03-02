Detailed examination of the Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2027

Products that are inherently strong, lightweight and shipped in bulk quantities require packaging that fulfills basic utilities such as containment, protection from spillage, product authentication and verification, etc. Crash lock bottom cartons are paperboard cartons with simple yet effective packaging design that are most widely used during storage, transportation and display. Crash lock bottom cartons have applications across industries having global presence. Crash lock bottom cartons enjoy strong industry preference owing to cost-effective and lightweight nature of the paperboard packaging materials.

Packaging manufacturers are continually innovating in terms of size, shape, design and functionality in order to suffice varied market requirements. Crash lock bottom cartons market has acquired a large space in the day to day operations of industrial players. Crash lock bottom cartons have been traditionally used in the retail industry for transportation of FMCG products. Apart from transportation, crash lock bottom cartons are also commonly used as display containers in the modern retail outlets. The crash lock bottom cartons not only acts as secondary packaging but also provides a genuine area for printing, in order to communicate product and company information, allowing the manufacturers to build a brand image of the product and company.

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Market Dynamics

The need for convenient secondary packaging which not only protects delicate items such as electronic goods, consumer goods, flowers but are also eco-friendly, propels the market demand for crash lock bottom cartons market. Crash lock bottom cartons are lightweight and cost effective form of packaging which can be customized according to the product or process. Crash lock bottom cartons market accounts for considerable share in the rigid packaging market.

The rigid packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 400 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Crash lock bottom cartons market is expected to stagnate in terms of Y-o-Y growth as new forms of rigid packaging emerge to be an efficient substitutes. Substitutes such as shrink wrap films are increasingly gaining popularity owing to its flexible and durable properties. Further, the global market for crash lock bottoms market faces threat from cheaper and abundantly available polymers. Although crash lock bottom cartons are heavily recycled, the presence of adhesives or thin plastic film present on the surface of crash lock bottom carton creates a problem for recyclers during the recycling process.

Nevertheless, traditional usage and widespread popularity results into strong market stability for the global crash lock bottoms market. Crash lock bottom cartons are bound to remain a key element in the overall packaging industry, supporting host of operational processes for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Key Players:

Some key players of crash lock bottom cartons market are Atlas Packaging Ltd, PRINGRAF Cartotecnica, PACKLY srl, Charapak Ltd, Carton Market, Landor Cartons Limited, Northwest Packaging, Dodhia packaging Ltd, Zacpac Australasia, Jem Packaging, Aylesbury Box Company, Affinity Packaging, Midland Regional Printers Ltd, Boxmaster, etc.

