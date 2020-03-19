DETAILED EXAMINATION OF THE ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE INDUSTRY GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2024

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software. This report studies the Accounting Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Accounting Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

The global Accounting Software market is valued at 11400 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 17300 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Accounting Software. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

– Intuit

– Sage

– SAP

– Oracle (NetSuite)

– Microsoft

– Infor

– Epicor

– Workday

– Unit4

– Xero

– Yonyou

– Kingdee

– Acclivity

– FreshBooks

Market Segment by Type, covers:

– Embedded Accounting Software Packages

– Online Solutions Accounting Software

– Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

– Manufacturing

– Services

– Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Accounting Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Accounting Software product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks Chapter 2 to profile the top manufacturers of Accounting Software, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Accounting Software in 2017 and 2018

Chapter 3, the Accounting Software competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Accounting Software breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019

Chapter 12, Accounting Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024 Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Accounting Software sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report focuses on Accounting Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

