Dermatomycoses Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Dermatomycoses is a group of disease which is caused by dermatophytes, a fungus, which generally invade into keratinized tissues such as nails, skin and hairs. The causative agents for dermatomycoses include organisms of three genera, Microsporum, Trichophyton, and Deuteromycetes.

Dermatomycoses is a contagious disease that can be acquired from infected animals. Scaly skin, and itching are the most common symptoms of dermatomycoses. Matinas BioPharma Inc. is in the process of developing amphotericin B antifungal agent for the treatment of chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis.

Moreover, F2G Ltd. is currently developing F901318 antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis. Pulmocide Ltd., Novan Inc., and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., are some other players have drugs in their pipeline for the treatment of dermatomycoses.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

