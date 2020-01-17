Dermatology Drugs Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

Increasing personal spending, strong pipeline of dermatological drugs, and growing awareness about skin diseases are the key factors boosting the demand for dermatology drugs globally.

On the basis of treatment, the dermatology drugs market has been categorized into topical corticosteroids, retinoids, biologics, calcineurin inhibitors, antihistamines, hormonal therapy, and others. Among these, biologics is expected to be the fastest growing category, advancing at CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Major therapy areas of dermatology drugs include psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, acne scars, and skin cancer. The dermatology drugs market saw the highest revenue generated from psoriasis drugs during the historical period. The category generated revenue of $14.2 billion in the market in 2017. The report also provides the analysis of various therapy areas, on the basis of prescription mode.

During the forecast period, the dermatology drugs market is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with 9.6% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the increasing disposable income of people in the region, which is leading to the high adoption of skincare products, including dermatological drugs. Moreover, the increase in the number of skin cancer cases in the region is contributing to the high demand for these drugs.

Companies operating in the dermatology drugs market are collaborating with other pharmaceutical firms to develop new and innovative products. For instance, in November 2018, Sanofi collaborated with Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Denali), a biopharmaceutical company, for the development of multiple molecules, DNL747 and DNL758, with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases. Under the agreement, Sanofi will pay $125 million to Denali to study the lead molecule DNL747 in multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and DNL758 in systemic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Some of the other key players in the dermatology drugs market are Celgene Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Nestlé Skin Health S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., and LEO Pharma A/S.

