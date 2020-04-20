Dermal Fillers Market in Middle East – Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Forecast 2023

According to P&S Intelligence, dermal fillers market in Middle East is forecasted to generate a revenue of $67.7 million by 2023. The growth is mainly led by increasing prevalence of skin problems, growing aging population, increasing awareness about age related skin problems, thriving medical tourism industry, and increase in disposable income.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/middle-east-dermal-fillers-market/report-sample

On the basis of the type of dermal fillers, the market is categorized into hyaluronic acid-based, hydroxylapatite-based, synthetic polymer-based, and collagen-based fillers. Till now, hyaluronic acid-based fillers have been accounting for the largest share in the dermal fillers market of the Middle East. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the ability of these tissue fillers to attract water molecules, which aids in hydration and increasing skin volume.

On the basis of application, the dermal fillers market in the Middle East has been segmented into facial line correction, face lift, lip treatment, and others. Facial line correction has been holding the largest share in the dermal fillers market, with an estimated revenue contribution of 45.6% in 2017. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period, due to increasing number of patients opting for this treatment.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/middle-east-dermal-fillers-market

In the Middle East, key players in the dermal fillers industry are launching tissue fillers based on hyaluronic acid to gain a larger market share. For instance, in March 2018, Galderma S.A. in collaboration with AMCo Group and Medica Group, launched two Restylane hyaluronic acid fillers in Saudi Arabia, namely Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne. Some of the other major players operating in the dermal fillers market include Allergan plc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma plc, and Teoxane Laboratories.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook