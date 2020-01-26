Depth Research Of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market In Global Industry 2019 To 2024

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2084761

Scope of the Report:

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

The worldwide market for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2084761

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/