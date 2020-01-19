Depth Research Of Antidiabetic Drug Market In Global Industry 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Antidiabetic Drug Market Research Report 2019”.

Diabetes mellitus is a kind of chronic comprehensive disease mainly caused by glucose metabolism disorder due to absolute or relative deficiency of insulin or decreased insulin sensitivity of target cells. The occurrence of type 2 diabetes mellitus is a combination of peripheral insulin resistance and cell dysfunction. the result of. When diabetes patients undergo diet and exercise therapy and diabetes care education, blood glucose control can still not reach the treatment goals, the need for drug treatment-Antidiabetic Drug

The global anti-diabetic drug market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising demand for oral anti-diabetic drugs. In addition, sedentary lifestyle, increasing the percentage of obesity, high-stress levels are considered as a major driving factor for the growth of oral anti-diabetic drugs market. Furthermore, technological advancement and medical reimbursements can also help in fuelling the growth of oral antidiabetic drug market. However, the high cost of drugs is considered as a major restraint for the market. Nonetheless ongoing research and huge market potential can bring growth opportunities for anti-diabetic market within the forecast period.

Based on the class of drug, the global anti-diabetic drug market is segmented into five types: sulfonylureas, meglitinides, biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors and others. Sulphonylureas segment of oral anti-diabetic drugs market accounted for the largest market share in 2018followed by biguanides derivatives. Sulfonylureas were the largest segment and acquired around 37% of world market share followed by biguanide derivatives in 2018 Sulfonylureas are a class of organic compounds used in medicine and agriculture. They are antidiabetic drugs widely used in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. They act by increasing insulin release from the beta cells in the pancreas.

The global Antidiabetic Drug market is valued at 49600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 96700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antidiabetic Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antidiabetic Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

Oramed

Takeda

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

Halozyme Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Tonghua Dongbao

Biocon

Wockhardt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

Biguanides, Sulphonylureas

Glp-1 Agonist

Meglitinides

Dpp-4 Inhibitors

Sglt2

Thiazolodinediones

Segment by Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

