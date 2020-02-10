Depth Research : Neurophotonics – Global Markets and Technologies to 2023

Optical technologies are gaining increasing popularity in the biomedical field for evaluating and treating a range of medical conditions. During the past 50 years, optical technologies have also been introduced into the study of neurons and neural activities, contributing to the expansion of a new branch of biophotonics and neuroscience called neurophotonics. Light-based technologies are gaining growing interest in neurology because they offer advantages over other methods (e.g., X-rays, magnetic fields and radio waves), such as lower cost, long-term safety and portability.
BCC Research has identified three fields of application where neurophotonic technologies have current and potential use: research, diagnosis and therapy. Equipment for research and diagnosis primarily consists of imaging instruments, whereas systems for therapy are mainly used for neurostimulation and biomodulation.
This report provides a comprehensive description of neurophotonic systems and their characteristics, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and features. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (system type, application, neurological condition and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market. As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for neurophotonics increased from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at REDACTED in 2018.
The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, especially age-related and developmental conditions, the search for state-of-the art diagnostic techniques, and the need to provide better healthcare to a population that is growing older worldwide, are the main drivers for this growth, which corresponds to a healthy CAGR of REDACTED during the period of 2016 through 2018.
With estimated revenues of REDACTED, imaging equipment currently accounts for REDACTED of the total market. These systems consist of microscopy, spectroscopy and multimodal equipment, as well as instruments that can detect photosensitive materials genetically incorporated in animal cells. By comparison, light-based systems for therapy currently represent a much smaller share of the market at REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2018 revenues of REDACTED.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Market Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definition and Study Focus
Neurons and the Nervous System
Light for Neurophotonics
Applications of Neurophotonics
Milestones in the History of Neurophotonics and Recent Events
Most Popular Current End Uses of Neurophotonics
Brain Development and Neurological Disorders in Infants and Young Children
Cerebral Ischemia and Stroke
Memory Disorders and Alzheimers
Traumatic Brain Injury
Epilepsy
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
Autism Spectrum Disorder
