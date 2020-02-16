Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status by 2028

Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Outlook

In the last decade, the personal care industry has experienced significant growth with the advent of deodorants and antiperspirants in the market. Nowadays, consumers of all age groups use deodorants to prevent perspiration or body odor and to keep feeling fresh, as a part of their daily grooming routine. Moreover, as summer temperatures are increasing, many people frequently experience severe perspiration during this season and demand deodorant roll-ons. Thus, consumers are now craving beyond efficacy when choosing deodorants roll-ons, and are searching for natural and sustainable products. The use of deodorants roll-ons and antiperspirant formats varies in countries worldwide. Therefore, in a highly competitive market, companies are developing innovative solutions such as deodorant roll-ons, to resonate with customers and increase their market share by adopting a market-oriented approach that can add value to their customers. Deodorant roll-ons keep one fresh, sweat-free, and also spread a pleasant odor. Deodorant roll-ons prevent the growth of bacteria on the skin, reduce the amount of sweat, and mask the odor through fragrance attributed to the growth of deodorant roll-ons market.

Reasons for Covering the Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Title

The rise in demand for deodorants and perfumes among young consumers is accelerating the demand for natural ingredients for manufacturing deodorant roll-ons. The product premiumization trend, along with attractive packaging attracts consumers toward deodorant is an important factor influencing the growth of the deodorant roll-ons market in the near future. Prominent players in the deodorant roll-ons market are focusing on increasing awareness and enhancing their market presence through various digital marketing campaigns by targeting the right audience. Additionally, the expanding demand for deodorant roll-ons with a long-lasting fragrance as well as effective anti-bacterial features, and due to an increasing healthy-living trend, consumers are demanding natural deodorants. However, the growing consumer concerns about health issues associated with the ingredients used in deodorant roll-ons and the availability of alternative products in the market are some hinders to the deodorant roll-ons market in the near future.

Global Deodorant Roll-Ons: Market Segmentation

On the basis of gender, the global deodorant roll-ons market has been segmented as –

Male

Female

On the basis of nature, the global deodorant roll-ons market has been segmented as –

Conventional

Natural

On the basis of sales channel, the global deodorant roll-ons market has been segmented as –

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries

Online Retailer

Global Deodorant Roll-Ons Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global deodorant roll-ons market are Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Revlon, Inc., L’Oreal S.A., Description, Unilever, HELEN OF TROY, Procter & Gamble Co., Beiersdorf AG, Playboy Enterprises, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Adidas AG, Lion Corporation, Real Purity, Inc., and other Chinese players.

An emerging trend in the deodorant roll-ons market is the increasing number of key players appointing various celebrities to endorse their products, to influence consumers to buy the endorsed deodorant roll-ons. Rise in the fragrance industry, growing demand for antiperspirant deodorants, rise in per capita expenditure on personal care products, and intense competition in organized and unorganized segments in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global deodorant roll-ons market. Moreover, the increasing focus on customer-centric approach and rapid advancements in personal care products influence various companies to develop novel products and adopt a unique marketing strategy, which in turn fuels the growth of the deodorant roll-ons market.

Global Deodorant Roll-ons Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Unilever expanded its deodorants product line by launching three new floral twist deodorant roll-ons under the Dove brand name. These products contain Dove’s famous ¼ moisturizing cream formula to care for sensitive underarm skin. These unique floral twist products include deodorant aerosol, deodorant stick, and deodorant roll-on formats, to capture new, loyal customer attention coupled with increased brand penetration within the deodorant roll-ons market.

In 2016, Lion Corporation introduced a novel ban sweat-blocking premium deodorant roll-ons. These new deodorant roll-ons are formulated with a new ingredient that creates a waterproof film and adheres more strongly to the skin.

Opportunities for Global Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Participants

Rapidly booming cosmetic industry, growing demand for organic personal care products, the strong presence of MNC companies offering deodorant roll-ons with well-established distribution channels in developing countries are the factors due to which deodorant roll-ons market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of e-Commerce in North America and the Asia Pacific has led to a surge in the growth of B2C business in the consumer goods industry. Over the last few years, consumer buying behavior has radically changed, and they are now researching about products online and buying products such as personal care, fragrances, perfumes, and deodorants through various e-Commerce platforms. This is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the deodorant roll-ons market.