Dental Radiography Systems Market Noticeable Trends and Technologies Outlook to 2024 – Danaher, Sirona, Carestream, Planmeca, Vatech, Midmark, Asahi Roentgen, Air Techniques and Others

Dental Radiography Systems refers to the imaging equipment which use the radiography principle and used in the dental field. Dental Radiographs are commonly called x-rays. Dentists use radiographs for many reasons: to find hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, bone loss, and cavities.

A radiographic image is formed by a controlled burst of X-ray radiation which penetrates oral structures at different levels, depending on varying anatomical densities, before striking the film or sensor. Teeth appear lighter because less radiation penetrates them to reach the film. Dental caries, infections and other changes in the bone density, and the periodontal ligament, appear darker because X-rays readily penetrate these less dense structures. Dental restorations (fillings, crowns) may appear lighter or darker, depending on the density of the material.

In this report, Dental Radiography System includes Ordinary Radiography Systems, Panoramic Radiography Systems and Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT).

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about oral health care, increasing disposable income in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing product availability.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 0.9-2.5 percent price erosion.

The global intraoral imaging market has seen a dramatic shift from analog film to digital technologies. In the United States, dental practices are rapidly adopting digital sensors.

The rapid emergence of digital technology for capturing intraoral X-ray images is a global trend and is driving growth in the overall dental imaging market. This trend is dramatically different across regions, particularly in the United States and Europe. Meanwhile China and other emerging markets is undergoing a rapid adoption of digital technology although the majority of dental practices still use analog film.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Radiography Systems market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 980 million by 2024, from US$ 600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Radiography Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Dental Radiography Systems Market Players

Danaher

Sirona

Carestream

Planmeca

Vatech

Midmark

Asahi Roentgen

Air Techniques

This study considers the Dental Radiography Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Ordinary Radiography Systems

Panoramic Radiography Systems

CBCT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Dental Clinic

Institution

Global Dental Radiography Systems Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

