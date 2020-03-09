Dental Practice Management Software Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 4.3 Bn by the End of 2025

The global dental practice management software is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of dental problems as per the reports of the Transparency Market Research states. The competitive landscape of the market is seen to be full with a number of players struggling to get to the top position and have the lion’s share in the overall market. Various dental practice management softwares are offering smooth running of their business and also providing a wide range of benefits and features starting from clinical charting, billing, insurance, electronic prescriptions and business analytics in both dental clinics as well as hospitals.

Leading players of the global dental practice management software are Patterson Companies, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Web.com Group, Inc., DentiMax, LLC, Planet DDS, Inc., and MOGO, Inc. Large vendors are putting more focus on developing software amalgamation facilities in their programs in order to integrate the dental practice management software with the help of imaging tools like awareness programs, patient education, digital radio-graphs, and intra-oral cameras. These features not only add values but also helps in saving the dentist’s time for operation as well as improve their performance for practice management.

As per the TMR reports, the global dental practice management software market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Bn by the end of 2025 from US$ 1.6 Bn as per 2016. The forecast period considered for this report is 2017-2025. As per the segmentation by end user, the global dental practice management software market is seen to be dominated by the dental clinics segment with a 12% CAGR expectation by the end of 2025.

On a geographical basis, the global market for dental practice management software is prognosticated to be dominated by both North America and Europe. This is because of their high adoption and implementation of digital platforms in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is also expected to attract more revenue into the market with time and this is owing to the rising number of dental occurrences in and around the region especially the developing countries like China, and India.

Government Initiatives for Oral Healthcare Centers to Accelerate Market Growth

The demand for dental practice management is expected to grow at a remarkable rate because of the surge in geriatric population along with the rise in oral healthcare expenses. Apart from that government of various nations is also taking initiative to provide coverage for oral health insurance for their people and this, at large is taking the amount of revenue generation to a beneficiary level.

Furthermore, rise in different modules increases the efficiency and productivity of dentists. Technological advancements in the field of dentistry tools and their implementation is also driving the market for dental practice management software market in the long run.

Another factor expected to increase the growth of the market is the rising investment in the research and development strategies in order to produce better quality and effective products. Software incorporated with the features like reminder service, appointment scheduling, tooth charting, and payment along with others results in rise in demand for these products and the dental practice management software market in the long run.

Rise in Geriatric Population Adding Fuel to Market Growth

Factors that are related to higher percentage of managing patient and billing of their application are inclusive of multiple tasks in case of using software. This also includes multiple tasking can be executed with dental management software such as communicating with the patient, scheduling an appointment, and hassle free billing, and claiming of insurance, making and regularizing the day to day workflow of patients. Specialized dental services offer better services and that may be the reason for their larger revenue share in the market.

Rise in the number of patients who are missing tooth, or need prosthetic rehabilitation in terms of the world population have also fueled the market for dental practice management software market. Apart from that, the surge in the number of periodontal diseases, dental carries and prosthetic rehabilitation all around the world are also factors that are adding to the growth of the market worldwide.

The review presented above is based on a report by TMR, titled, “Dental Practice Management Software Market (Deployment Mode – On Premise, Cloud Based; Application – Patient Management and Billing, Clinical; End use – Dental Clinics, Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

