Dental Periodontics Market Estimated Very High CAGR Growth by 2026 | A report by Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Western Dental, 3M, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Oravu, Ultradent Products Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet and others

Dental periodontics is a specific category of dentistry which is concerned with the study, diagnosis, treatment of teeth, gums, periodontal ligament, alveolar bone and any disorders associated with them. The periodontists are experts in treatment of oral inflammation as well, along with the prevention and treatment of periodontal diseases.

Market Analysis:

Global Dental Periodontics Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise of the market value can be factored to growth of the dental treatments and dental tourism occurring throughout the world.

Key Competitors:

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Western Dental

3M

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Oravu

Ultradent Products Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein, Inc.

PLANMECA OY

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Young Innovations, Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC

Flow Dental

LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.

Apteryx, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

VATECH

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Oravu announced the launch of a micro-endoscope visualization system, enabling periodontists, dentists and dental hygienists to visualize the gingival pocket without the requirement of flap surgery. The product known as, “DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant” helps in providing better efficiency and effectiveness in dental procedures than previously possible.

In January 2019, Western Dental’s parent organization Premier Dental Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dental Service Organization that supports 63 offices throughout the United States. This acquisition establishes Western Dental as one of the leading dental healthcare provider in the country.

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Growth in the levels of geriatric population resulting in increased need for dental treatments and dental care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing incidences of dental diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

Product

Dental Anesthetics

Injectable Anesthetics

Topical Anesthetics

Dental Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats

Gelatin-Based Hemostats

Collagen-Based Hemostats

Dental Sutures

Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures

Absorbable Dental Sutures

Dental Imaging

X-Ray

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Intraoral Cameras

Optical Imaging

Infection Control

Sanitizing Gels

Personal Protective Wear

Disinfectants

Others

Dental Burs

Dental Sealants

Bonding Agents/Adhesives

Dental Disposables

End-Use

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental periodontics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental periodontics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

