Dental Periodontics Market Estimated Very High CAGR Growth by 2026 | A report by Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Western Dental, 3M, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Oravu, Ultradent Products Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet and others

Dental periodontics is a specific category of dentistry which is concerned with the study, diagnosis, treatment of teeth, gums, periodontal ligament, alveolar bone and any disorders associated with them. The periodontists are experts in treatment of oral inflammation as well, along with the prevention and treatment of periodontal diseases.
Market Analysis:
Global Dental Periodontics Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise of the market value can be factored to growth of the dental treatments and dental tourism occurring throughout the world.
Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dental-periodontics-market.
Key Competitors:
- Align Technology, Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona
- Western Dental
- 3M
- Nobel Biocare Services AG
- Oravu
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Institut Straumann AG
- Zimmer Biomet
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- PLANMECA OY
- BEGO GmbH & Co. KG
- Young Innovations, Inc.
- Carestream Dental, LLC
- Flow Dental
- LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.
- Apteryx, Inc.
- Midmark Corporation
- VATECH
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Oravu announced the launch of a micro-endoscope visualization system, enabling periodontists, dentists and dental hygienists to visualize the gingival pocket without the requirement of flap surgery. The product known as, “DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant” helps in providing better efficiency and effectiveness in dental procedures than previously possible.
- In January 2019, Western Dental’s parent organization Premier Dental Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dental Service Organization that supports 63 offices throughout the United States. This acquisition establishes Western Dental as one of the leading dental healthcare provider in the country.
Get Free Detailed Table of Content https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dental-periodontics-market
Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Growth in the levels of geriatric population resulting in increased need for dental treatments and dental care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Increasing incidences of dental diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
Product
- Dental Anesthetics
- Injectable Anesthetics
- Topical Anesthetics
- Dental Hemostats
- Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats
- Gelatin-Based Hemostats
- Collagen-Based Hemostats
- Dental Sutures
- Non-Absorbable Dental Sutures
- Absorbable Dental Sutures
- Dental Imaging
- X-Ray
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
- Intraoral Cameras
- Optical Imaging
- Infection Control
- Sanitizing Gels
- Personal Protective Wear
- Disinfectants
- Others
- Dental Burs
- Dental Sealants
- Bonding Agents/Adhesives
- Dental Disposables
End-Use
- Dental Hospitals & Clinics
- Dental Laboratories
- Others
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global dental periodontics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental periodontics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-dental-periodontics-market