Dental Panoramic Radiography Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2024

Dental panoramic radiography is a technique which produces single tomographic images of facial structures, which includes both the maxillary and mandibular dental arches, and their supporting structures. It displays a two-dimensional image of the teeth, from ear-to-ear, by taking images at multiple planes to prepare a composite panoramic image. Panoramic radiography is a field of tomography that allows imaging one section of a body, while blurring other sections. A dental panoramic radiograph uses a small dose of ionization radiation, and captures the image of the entire mouth structure in one image. The procedure is commonly performed by dentists and oral surgeons, in diagnosis, treatment assessment, placement of dental implants, pre & post-operative orthodontic assessment, tooth extraction, braces fitting and other diagnostic and treatment procedures. However, dental panoramic radiography technique is not recommended for detection of dental caries, periapical abcess, or in cases as a substitute for intraoral films. Dental panoramic radiography is based on the concept of rotational imaging, where a rotational center in the radiograph, is the axis around which the cassette and x-ray tube head rotate. There are three main types of rotation centers in a dental panoramic radiograph namely double center rotation, triple center rotation, and moving center rotation. Oral problems have been a great cause of concern globally, with an estimated 15-20% of world’s population was suffering from severe periodontitis, in 2013, according to WHO. According to World Dental organization statistics, in 2010, around 3,054 Mn people suffered from untreated tooth decay and the global economic impact of dental diseases accounted for US$ 442 Mn. Around 83% children, and 62% adults visited dental healthcare settings in 2014, according to Centers of Disease Control.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-panoramic-radiography-market.html

Lesser radiation exposure, better infection control, increased patient acceptance, ease of diagnosis and faster results, are some of the major driving factors responsible for growth of the global dental panoramic radiography market. However, poor image quality as compared to full mouth periapical radiographs, higher equipment costs, and advances in the intraoral equipment, are expected to be the restraining factors for the global dental panoramic radiography market growth during 2016-2024.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=16349

The global dental panoramic radiography market is segmented on the basis of components, applications, end users, and regions. Based on components, the global dental panoramic radiography market can be further segmented into, x-ray unit, x-ray screens, x-ray tube head, diaphragm, cassette holder, bite block, and accessories (cassettes, etc.). Based on components, x-ray screens dominated the dental panoramic radiography market, as these are low value, high volume products. Based on applications the dental panoramic radiography market can be further segmented into, diagnostic, cosmetic, therapeutic and forensic applications. The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 followed by therapeutic applications segment, of the dental panoramic radiography market. Assessment of third molars prior to surgery, assessment of teeth structures before placement of implants, and other diagnostic procedures were major factors responsible for growth of the diagnostic applications segment. Based on end users, the global dental panoramic radiography market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, academic and research institutes, and forensic laboratories. Dental clinics accounted for the largest market share of the dental panoramic radiography market in 2015, owing to factors such as ease of access to dental clinics, increasing occurrences of dental problems, better provision of services in clinics, and use of new and technologically advanced equipment in clinics. Based on geography, the global dental panoramic radiography market is segmented into five main regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global dental panoramic radiography market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2024, owing to factors such as increasing disposable incomes, large population base, and increasing dental problems due to poor oral hygiene measures in this region.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16349

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com