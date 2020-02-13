Dental Pain Therapeutics – Clinical Trials & Results

Dental pain, also known as odontogenic pain or tooth pain, arises from the teeth or their supporting structures which includes mucosa, gingivae, maxilla, mandible, or periodontal membrane. The primary location of the reflected pain (orofacial pain) is the spinal core of trigeminal system.

The trigeminal nerve provides sensory and motor innervation to the scalp, face, and mouth. Pulpal pain, periodontal pain, gingival pain, and bone pain are different types of pain originates from the dental area. Moreover, post-endodontic surgery pain, one of the severe types of pain, occurs due to apicectomy or root canal therapy.

Pericoronitis is an inflammation of soft tissues and is the common cause for removal of wisdom teeth. Percussion test, probing, pulp sensitivity test, palpation, mobility test, sinus formation, and radiographic examination are some of the most common test used to diagnose dental problems.

Stony Brook University, and Antibe Therapeutics Inc. are some of the key companies and universities involved in development of dental pain therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. is developing ATB-352 for the treatment of dental pain.

