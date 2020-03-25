Dental Orthotic Devices Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

Dental orthotic devices also called as occlusal splints are specially designed mouth guards for people who have temporomandibular joints (TMJ), or habit of teeth grinding, or who need complete mouth reconstruction. Dental orthotic devices are custom made hence their size and shape vary person to person. Temporomandibular joints (TMJ) disorder is associated with the pain and partial dysfunctioning of the jaw, which makes the person uncomfortable resulting in difficulty in chewing, locking of joints, etc.

Dental orthotic devices in TMJ disorder help to stabilize the jaw, improve function muscles around the jaw and protect the teeth from attrition. In people with habit of teeth grinding, dental orthotic devices help to move the jaw while chewing in rhythm as front-to-back or side-to-side, whereas people who need complete mouth reconstruction due to various conditions such as decay or broken teeth or teeth grinding, dental orthotic devices help to hold the teeth in the desired shape and prevent the teeth from any damage due to abnormal muscle movement.

Dental Orthotic Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

As per the National Health Interview Survey that lasted for around two decades, the self-reported prevalence of TMJ was around 5% of adult population in the U.S. representing a significant share of population, which increased the diagnosis rate and consequently contributed to the growth of the Dental orthotic devices market. Increasing treatment-seeking rate and growing awareness regarding the possible treatment options for teeth grinding and TMJ are expected to fuel the growth of the dental orthotic devices market. As per the National Health Interview Survey the rate with which TMJ is increasing is more than 3.5% per year and as per the National Sleep Foundation around 8.0% of adults grind their teeth during sleep and more than one-third of parents have reported the habit of teeth grinding in children. Increasing incidence of TMJ and teeth grinding is expected to fuel the growth of the dental orthotic devices market. Increasing number of surgeries for complete mouth reconstruction for better functional and aesthetic purpose globally is further expected to fuel the growth of the dental orthotic devices market. Availability of customization in the size and shape of dental orthotic devices further will improve the patient compliance and consequently drive the growth of the market. Whereas, limited awareness regarding the treatment options available for the teeth grinding and lower treatment-seeking rate for jaw pain are factors expected to hamper the growth of the dental orthotic devices market.

Dental Orthotic Devices Market: Segmentation

The global dental orthotic devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on the product type, the dental orthotic devices market is segmented as:

Stabilization Dental Orthotic Devices

Anterior Repositioning Dental Orthotic Devices

Anterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices

Posterior Bite Plane Dental Orthotic Devices

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the dental orthotic devices market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Dental Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Dental Orthotic Devices Market: Overview

Globally increasing incidence of TMJ and teeth grinding coupled with improving treatment seeking rate are factors expected to contribute to the growth of the dental orthotic devices market. By product type, the anterior reposition dental orthotic devices is expected to be the dominant segment due to their higher adoption among the patients. By distribution channel, the dental clinics expected to be the most lucrative segment in the dental orthotic devices market due to preferred destination of treatment by the patients. Manufacturers are exploring and innovating possibilities of different usage of dental orthotic devices such as recently specific modification in dental orthotic devices helped to improve airflow, while the patient is sleeping resulting to be the treatment for sleep apnea.

Dental Orthotic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the most lucrative dental orthotic devices market due to higher treatment-seeking rate. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative dental orthotic devices market due to higher incidence of TMJ and teeth grinding coupled with widespread awareness regarding the treatment options. Latin America dental orthotic devices market is expected to witness steady growth due to improving treatment-seeking rate. Asia-Pacific is regarded as the emerging dental orthotic devices market due to emerging economies such as India and China coupled with improving awareness among general population about the treatment options. MEA is expected to be the least lucrative dental orthotic devices market due to lowest adoption of dental orthotic devices as a treatment option.

Dental Orthotic Devices Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the dental orthotic devicesmarket are Southern Cross Dental, First Lab Direct Ltd, Dentaurum Group, Glidewell Laboratories, Sentinel Mouth Guards, Hizart Dental Laboratory, The Dental Solution Australia, Fotis Dental Laboratory, Space Maintainers Dental Labs, and S4S Dental Laboratory, among others.