Dental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Dental mainly refers to the dental devices and instruments, Dental consumables for the maintenance of healthy teeth. It can be divided into two parts:

Dental consumables are products which are used on patients in order to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration and in treatment of associated gingival tissues. The dental consumables product market is segmented into dental implants, crowns and bridges, biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and other consumables.

Dental equipment is the tools that dentists use to provide dental treatment. They include simple to advanced devices to examine, manipulate, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures.

The principal categories of the dental products market are dental consumables and dental equipment. The largest geographical markets for dental products are in North America, Europe, and followed by the rest of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia.

Expansion of the elderly population worldwide and increasing consumer awareness of oral healthcare needs are propelling the expansion of the global dental market. Among the product segments, dental implants market will have the fastest market growth.

Analysis of the Dental Products Market Of particular note is Dentsply’s merger with Sirona Dental Systems which closed in late February 2016. The $5.4 billion merger combined Dentsply’s market leading dental consumables platform with Sirona’s dominant dental technology business. The consolidated company, Dentsply Sirona, will offer the most products and technological solutions within the global dental products market, and is expected to generate more than $125 million in cost-savings synergies over the next three years.

It is estimated that demand for dental care treatment will increase significantly in the coming decade. Large demand for treatment, as well as the growing economy, means more care with better services and facilities will be needed, providing opportunities for the private sector. The current private market consists of many small clinics, which offers a big opportunity for major chains with a reputation for quality.

In 2018, the global Dental market size was 26000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Align Technology

Planmeca

Ivoclar Vivadent

J Morita Corporation

3M

Carestream Dental

GC Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Septodont

Ultradent

Shofu Dental

Kulzer

Vatech

Coltene

Angelalign

Kangda Medical

Sinol Dental

Fujian Meisheng

Shandong Huge

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dental Consumables

Dental Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

General Hospitals

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Dental Consumables

1.4.3 Dental Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 General Hospitals

1.5.3 Dental Hospitals

1.5.4 Dental Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dental Market Size

2.2 Dental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dental Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dental Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dental Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Dental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dental Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dental Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Dental Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Dental Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Dental Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Dental Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Dental Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Dental Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Dental Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Dental Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Dental Key Players in China

7.3 China Dental Market Size by Type

7.4 China Dental Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Dental Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Dental Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Dental Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Dental Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Dental Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Dental Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Dental Key Players in India

10.3 India Dental Market Size by Type

10.4 India Dental Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Dental Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Dental Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Dental Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Dental Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Dentsply Sirona

12.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dental Introduction

12.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

12.2 Danaher

12.2.1 Danaher Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dental Introduction

12.2.4 Danaher Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.3 Align Technology

12.3.1 Align Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dental Introduction

12.3.4 Align Technology Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Align Technology Recent Development

12.4 Planmeca

12.4.1 Planmeca Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dental Introduction

12.4.4 Planmeca Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Planmeca Recent Development

12.5 Ivoclar Vivadent

12.5.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dental Introduction

12.5.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development

12.6 J Morita Corporation

12.6.1 J Morita Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dental Introduction

12.6.4 J Morita Corporation Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 J Morita Corporation Recent Development

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dental Introduction

12.7.4 3M Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 3M Recent Development

12.8 Carestream Dental

12.8.1 Carestream Dental Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dental Introduction

12.8.4 Carestream Dental Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development

12.9 GC Corporation

12.9.1 GC Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dental Introduction

12.9.4 GC Corporation Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 GC Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Zimmer Biomet

12.10.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dental Introduction

12.10.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Dental Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

12.11 Septodont

12.12 Ultradent

12.13 Shofu Dental

12.14 Kulzer

12.15 Vatech

12.16 Coltene

12.17 Angelalign

12.18 Kangda Medical

12.19 Sinol Dental

12.20 Fujian Meisheng

12.21 Shandong Huge

Continued….

