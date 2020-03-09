Dental Implants Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2014 to 2020

Dental implant is an artificial tooth or a tooth root that is surgically embedded into the upper or lower jawbone. It provides an option for people who have lost their tooth in injuries, periodontal diseases, and others. Similar to natural teeth, dental implants are stable, durable, and strong Available in different shapes and sizes, dental implants are used according to specific requirements of patients. These surgical components help reduce the load on the remaining oral structure, and offer retention and support to bridges, crowns, and overdentures. Dental implants comprises endosteal, subperiosteal, transosteal, and intramucosal. In addition, various technological advancements in dental implant surgery such as laser dentistry, CAD, and mini dental implants are also boosting growth of the dental implants market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market. High cost of dental implants surgery in the countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India. However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market.

Europe is the largest market for the global dental implants. Titanium based dental implant is the largest market by materials and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.8% from 2014 to 2020. Root-form dental implant is the largest procedure in the dental implants. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing aging population. Some of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific region are China, South Korea and India.

Institut Straumann AG is one of the leading players in the dental implants market. Other major players of dental implants market include Nobel Biocare, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Zimmer dental Inc.

Increasing aging population, growing concern about oral hygiene and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are some of the key growth drivers for the global dental implants market. In addition, rising disposable income in developing countries is also fuelling the growth of the global dental implants market. However, lack of awareness among people in developing countries and limited reimbursements for dental implants are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global dental implants market. In addition, economic slowdown is also restraining the growth of the global dental implants market.

Technological advancements in dental implants surgery such as CAD, mini dental implants, and 3D laser dentistry are some of the trend for the growth of the global dental implants market. In addition, medical tourism in various countries such as Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, Mexico, Thailand, and India is another trend for the growth of the global dental implants market.

In the geographical analysis, the report identifies and analyses market size and forecast of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Row). Europe is dominating the global dental implants market due to growing concern for oral hygiene, increased clinical adoption of dental implants therapy, and technological advancements. Europe is further segmented into Germany and the U.K. Similarly, North America is segmented into the U.S. Asia Pacific is further segmented into Japan and India. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for dental implants due to large base of aging population in India and China.

Request For Sample Report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2821

This report provides in-depth analysis and estimation of the global dental implants market for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year for calculation. In addition, data pertaining to current market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, trends and strategic developments has been provided in the report. The market is categorized on the basis of material and procedures used for dental implants. Based on materials, the dental implants market comprises titanium and zirconium based implants. Titanium based dental implants is dominating the market. Based on procedure, the market comprises root-form and plate-form implants.