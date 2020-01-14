Dental Implants Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide at $5,944 Million till 2022 | MarketResearchFuture.com

The rising awareness about oral health and advancements introduced in the dental implants industry has fueled the expansion of the dental implants market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has unfolded in its latest report that the global dental implants market will reach a valuation of USD 5,944.5 Mn growing moderately at 4.6% CAGR.

Industry Developments:

BIOLASE Inc., which is a company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine has BIOLASE User Community Initiative for promoting the use of laser in dental practices such as implants.

Key Players for Global Dental Implants Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Dental Implants Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

The key players profiled by MRFR in its latest report for a deeper insight into the market forecast include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Osstem Implant (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (US), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation)(US), Zimmer Biomet (US), and, Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US) among others. The growth strategies employed by the prominent players for catalyzing their revenue generation include competitive pricing, adoption of latest technology, post-surgical care, etc.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the dental implants market is the exponentially rising geriatric population. The elderly population of the world is rising exponentially which has paved the way for an accelerated demand for dental implants. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about oral health and the availability of implants as a solution for maintaining dental hygiene is projected to propel the market growth globally. The increasing count of patients suffering from oral cancer has escalated the demand for dental implants as a rehabilitation measure. Another factor responsible for the escalation of revenue generated from the market is the developments ushered in cosmetic dentistry treatment market.

However, long-term complications, pricing policies, post-surgery infections, etc. are some of the major restraints holding the growth of the market.

Segments for Global Dental Implants Market

By procedures, the Global Dental Implants Market has been segmented into comprises root-form dental implants, plate-form dental implants, and others.

By types of materials, the global market for dental implants is segmented into zirconium implant, titanium implant, and, others. The titanium implant segment will dominate a significant share of the market due to its characteristics such as biocompatibility, resistance to corrosion, strength, durability, etc.

By end-users, the dental implants market has been segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories, and, others.

Regional Analysis for Global Dental Implants Market

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World (RoW). North America market will generate the highest share of market revenue owing to the advancements witnessed in the oral healthcare industry. The region will captivate 37.6% of the market size across the projection period. Growing awareness about aesthetics is the primary driver of the market in this region. Furthermore, increasing count of facial injuries will catalyze the market expansion in the region. Europe market will proliferate at a steady pace throughout the assessment period owing to factors such as increasing count of elderly people, rising incidences of oral diseases, etc. Moreover, the growth strategies employed by the top-notch players will intensify the competition in the market leading to an escalated rate of market growth in the region. Asia Pacific market holds potential for growth and will expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the next couple of years. The established healthcare sector in emerging economies such as India and China will complement the growth of the market in the region. Japan will play an important role in the growth of Asia Pacific market due to booming healthcare sector coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure. The Middle East & Africa market will grow but at a slow pace due to minimum market penetration, sub-standard healthcare sector, poor economic conditions, etc.

