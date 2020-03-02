Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of dental problems, increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures, rising dental implant surgeries, increasing awareness and concern about oral hygiene, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Based on type, the dental implants and prostheses market has been categorized into implants and prostheses. The market for dental implants is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing research on mini dental implants and the cost effectiveness of these products as compared to dental prostheses.

The dental implants market has been further categorized into root form and plate form, on the basis of procedure. The root form procedure dominated this market during the historical period, with 94.6% contribution in 2017. Root form provides initial retention strength while performing dental implants, and since it resembles the tooth root it provides stability to maintain the jawbone.

The companies operating in dental implants and prostheses industry are acquiring related strategic business unit of the other companies for market expansion. For instance, in March 2018, Dentsply Sirona Inc. acquired OraMetrix, a provider of 3-D technology solutions and CAD platform for dental professionals to deliver better orthodontic outcomes. The acquisition enhanced the orthopedic offering solution of Dentsply Sirona Inc.

In December 2017, the Straumann Group acquired Same Day Solutions (SDS), a Portugal-based dental implants, biomaterials and whitening products distributor. The acquisition was aimed at enlarging the company’s customer base and add additional sales power to its team.

Some of the other key players in the dental implants and prostheses industry are Ivoclar Vivadent AG, OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD., Merz Dental GmbH, Bicon, LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., and Avinent Implant System.

