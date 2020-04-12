Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Analysis, Overview, Competitive Landscape, Key Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis
The global dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to be around 16 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental cavities, increase in incidence of dental fractures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the major factors driving the market growth. According to the oral health statistics revealed by World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2012, nearly 100% of adults and about 60 to 90% of school children globally have dental cavities. Such high prevalence of dental cavities will lead to an increased demand for dental implants in coming years. Moreover, factors such as rapidly aging population and increased disposable income in developing countries are also expected to favorably contribute to the growth of the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, people aged 60 years or older amounted to 900 million and this number is expected to reach up to 2 billion by 2050. Such high prevalence of geriatric population will considerably assist the growing demand for dental implants and prosthetics during the forecast period. However, restraining factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of dental implants can hinder the growth of global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.
Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis
Based on the type of product, the premium implants segment dominated the global dental implants market in 2016. High disposable income in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany has led to large scale adoption of premium implants in these countries. Based on the type of material, titanium implants segment accounted for the major share of the global dental implants market in 2016. This significant market share can be attributed to the associated advantages such as high strength, biocompatibility and durability leading to large scale adoption of titanium implants by dental professionals. The bridges segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental prosthetics market in 2016.
Type of Facility Outlook and Trend Analysis
In dental clinics, various procedures related to dental disorders are performed which include implantation of prosthetics such as crowns and bridges. Patients with dental problems such as cavities, untreated tooth decays and other periodontal diseases usually visit dental clinics to undergo such procedures.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
Europe dominated the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the region, high government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies. North America accounts for the second largest share in the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. Asia-Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population, abundant availability of target patients and increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China and India.
Competitive Analysis
The key players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market focus on product development and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and broaden their reach to new markets. For instance, in June 2016, Dentsply Sirona Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of professional dental solutions, acquired MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., an Israel based company involved in development and commercialization of advanced products for implant dentistry. This acquisition by Dentsply Sirona was intended to aggressively target the value segment of the implants market by utilizing MIS’s product portfolio.
Some of the major players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are, BioHorizons, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Avinent Implant System, Bicon, LLC, S.L., Dentsply Sirona Inc., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, A.B. Dental, Neoss Limited, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentatus AB, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.
Market Opportunities
With increasing disposable income in emerging nations such as India and China, the demand for dental implants is expected to significantly increase across the premium and value implant segments in coming years. Offering advanced yet cost effective implants and prosthetic solutions in emerging markets will work in favor of the major players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.
Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Dental Implants
By Type
Premium Implants
Value Implants
Discounted Implants
By Procedure
Root-form Dental Implants
Plate-form Dental Implants
By Material
Titanium Implants
Zirconium Implants
Dental Bridges
By Type
4-Unit Bridges
3-Unit Bridges
Cantilever Bridges
Maryland Bridges
Crowns
Dentures
Complete Dentures
Partial Dentures
Abutments
Temporary Abutments
Definitive Abutments
Inlays and Onlays
Veneers
By Type of Facility:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Other Facilities
By Region:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?