Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Analysis, Overview, Competitive Landscape, Key Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to be around 16 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental cavities, increase in incidence of dental fractures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the major factors driving the market growth. According to the oral health statistics revealed by World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2012, nearly 100% of adults and about 60 to 90% of school children globally have dental cavities. Such high prevalence of dental cavities will lead to an increased demand for dental implants in coming years. Moreover, factors such as rapidly aging population and increased disposable income in developing countries are also expected to favorably contribute to the growth of the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, people aged 60 years or older amounted to 900 million and this number is expected to reach up to 2 billion by 2050. Such high prevalence of geriatric population will considerably assist the growing demand for dental implants and prosthetics during the forecast period. However, restraining factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of dental implants can hinder the growth of global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on the type of product, the premium implants segment dominated the global dental implants market in 2016. High disposable income in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany has led to large scale adoption of premium implants in these countries. Based on the type of material, titanium implants segment accounted for the major share of the global dental implants market in 2016. This significant market share can be attributed to the associated advantages such as high strength, biocompatibility and durability leading to large scale adoption of titanium implants by dental professionals. The bridges segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental prosthetics market in 2016.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55002

Type of Facility Outlook and Trend Analysis

In dental clinics, various procedures related to dental disorders are performed which include implantation of prosthetics such as crowns and bridges. Patients with dental problems such as cavities, untreated tooth decays and other periodontal diseases usually visit dental clinics to undergo such procedures.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Europe dominated the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the region, high government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies. North America accounts for the second largest share in the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. Asia-Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population, abundant availability of target patients and increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China and India.

Competitive Analysis

The key players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market focus on product development and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and broaden their reach to new markets. For instance, in June 2016, Dentsply Sirona Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of professional dental solutions, acquired MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., an Israel based company involved in development and commercialization of advanced products for implant dentistry. This acquisition by Dentsply Sirona was intended to aggressively target the value segment of the implants market by utilizing MIS’s product portfolio.

Some of the major players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are, BioHorizons, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Avinent Implant System, Bicon, LLC, S.L., Dentsply Sirona Inc., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, A.B. Dental, Neoss Limited, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentatus AB, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Market Opportunities

With increasing disposable income in emerging nations such as India and China, the demand for dental implants is expected to significantly increase across the premium and value implant segments in coming years. Offering advanced yet cost effective implants and prosthetic solutions in emerging markets will work in favor of the major players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55002

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Dental Implants

By Type

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

By Procedure

Root-form Dental Implants

Plate-form Dental Implants

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Bridges

By Type

4-Unit Bridges

3-Unit Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Crowns

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Inlays and Onlays

Veneers

By Type of Facility:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other Facilities

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55002/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are: