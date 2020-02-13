Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Reaching at US$ 13.01 Billion Revenue to 2023 Study by Dental Implants, Bridge, Crown, Abutment, Dentures and Veneers

Dental implants market forecast dominated by titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants demand. Titanium dental implants segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Report analyses industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2025. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that are used to support false teeth or bridges. They substitute missing teeth and are placed in the jaw to support restorations.

Dental implants and prosthesis market is projected to reach to USD 13.01 billion by 2023 from estimated USD 9.50 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, & increasing disposable income in developing countries are expected to drive market growth during forecast period.

Growth in Dental implants and prosthesis market segment can be attributed to higher adoption of these implants by dental professionals owing largely to its cost-effectiveness. Ttanium dental implants segment expected to witness highest growth during forecast period. Growth of this segment attributed to higher adoption of implants by dental professional sowing to advantages like high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater stain-bearing capacity, & greater corrosion resistance properties.

Key Target Audience:

Dental implants manufacturers

Dental prosthetics manufacturers

Distributors and suppliers of dental implants and prosthetics

Raw material suppliers for dental implants

Raw material suppliers for dental prosthetics

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental laboratories and associations

Research and consulting firms

Dental practitioners

Dental associations

Geographically, Europe held the largest share in the dental implants and prostheses industry. Growing dental tourism, introduction of advanced products and increasing research on mini dental implants are prominent trends observed in the dental implants and prostheses market. Some of the most common factors contributing to edentulism are periodontal disease, unhealthy lifestyle, dental caries, and aging.

Major players in dental implants and prosthesis market are Straumann (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein (US), OSSTEM Implant Co. (South Korea), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental (Germany), Bicon (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical (Switzerland), & Southern Implant (South Africa).

Report analyzes dental implants and prosthesis market & aims at estimating market size & future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, type of facility, and region.

Dental implants provide a strong foundation and are an ideal option for people who have lost a tooth or are missing a few teeth. Prosthetic dentistry involves the diagnosis and treatment of infected teeth as well as the reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures. Report also includes a volume data analysis for various types of dental implants across globe and a competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

