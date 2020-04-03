Dental Hand Tools Market Competitive Landscape, 2019 Market Innovation with Global Trends Forecasts by 2023

Market for Dental Hand Tools – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players operating in the market are Karl Schumacher, DentalEZ, Dentsply Sirona, TREE, CFPM, LMDental (Planmeca), Medesy, BTI Biotechnology, Prima Dental, Brasseler, Integra LifeSciences, KaVo Group, Helmut-Zepf, Premier Dental, American Eagle Instruments, Paradise, Dental Technologies, Power Dental USA, CDM Center of Excellence.

Market for Dental Hand Tools – Segmental Analysis

This MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on type and end-user. By type, the market has been segmented into cutting instruments, examining instruments, and others. By end-user, the global dental hand tools market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Market for Dental Hand Tools – Synopsis

The rising prevalence of dental disorders coupled with the rising awareness about oral health care is likely to catapult the global market on an upward trajectory. Furthermore, a rise in dental care expenditure is estimated which is projected to catalyze the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The industry leaders have brought innovations to the oral care sector which when coupled with the technological advancements has revolutionized the market in recent years. The increase in the count of skilled professionals is forecasted to further boost the growth of the global dental hand tools market in the upcoming years.

The exponential geriatric population is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of the market. According to a published estimation, the population of people over 60 years will be doubled by the end of 2050. The increase in the patient pool is poised to accelerate the revenue creation for the market participants in the upcoming years.

Market for Dental Hand Tools – Regional Outlook

By region, the global dental hand tools market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to exhibit a steep rise in the growth of the market. The factors favoring the expansion of the regional market are government’s grants & funding, increasing patient pool, etc. Furthermore, the consolidation of key players in the region is expected to expedite the growth of the market over the next few years.

Europe is likely to accrue a substantial share of revenue over the next couple of years. The developments in the oral healthcare sector coupled with rising dental care expenditure is projected to drive the proliferation of the market in the region. Other factors that are contributing towards the expansion of the regional market are increasing awareness about dental diseases, the rising prevalence of dental disorders, the presence of developed economies, etc.

Asia Pacific is another important growth pocket of the global market. It is likely to pose strong growth opportunities for the industry leaders in the forthcoming years. The inclination witnessed towards preventive oral care is a significant factor responsible for the proliferation of the dental hand tools market over the next couple of years. Furthermore, factors such as changing lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, etc. are likely to aid the market expansion in the upcoming years.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to register steady growth in the upcoming years. The Middle East is likely to resonate strong opportunities for growth over the next few years while sluggish growth is expected to be witnessed in the African regions. The lack of access to oral care facilities in the African region remains an impediment to the growth of the regional market.

