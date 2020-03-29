Dental Consumables Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players & Forecast 2019

Global Dental Consumables Market: Overview

The report analyzes each of the segments in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have strong impact on the global dental consumables market and could influence the market in the future as well. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition between leading market players operating across the globe. Porter’s five forces analysis is also explained in this section to understand the market considering different parameters that have an impact on the sustainability of the companies operating in the market. The report also mentioned about leading players for each of the product segments that dominates the market or expected to emerge in forthcoming years.

All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their respective market shares. The report also profiles major players in the global dental consumables market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Global Dental Consumables Market: Product Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global market is segmented into dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and dental consumables. The extensive research conducted for dental consumables market reported that the market for dental crowns and bridges accounted for a lion’s share as well as is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024. Crowns and bridges are fixed prosthetic devices which act as a protecting layer/cover for protecting damaged tooth. Introduction of advanced technologies such as CAD and CAM, rising life expectancy of individuals across the globe, and increased awareness about cosmetic dentistry are the major factors supporting the crowns and bridges segment. Based on usage trend and stability of the product, demand for ceramic based crown are gaining popularity owing to high resemblance to natural tooth. Increasing cost of precious metals over the years have considerably affected porcelain fused metal based crowns and bridges market

Global Dental Consumables Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe accounted for largest share of the market followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Financial considerations is among the most important factors influencing patients’ decision to undergo dental treatments in both North America and Europe. Aging of baby boomers segment is a prime attributor for large number of dental laboratories and dental procedures in Europe. Dental tourism is also flourishing in countries in Asia, particularly in India and China, due to the cost effective treatment being offered. These countries not only promote dental tourism, but also outsource doctors and other treatment facilities to keep up with the demand for dental tourism.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Prominent companies profiled in this report includes 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The global dental consumables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Product

Dental implants

Dental Crowns and Bridges

Dental Biomaterials

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Periodontics

Retail Dental Care Essentials

Other Dental Consumables

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

