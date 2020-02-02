Dental Consumables Market – Grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period 2017-2025

Global Dental Consumables Market: Overview

The global dental consumables market is driven by a growing importance for medical esthetics, which is a clinical subspecialty concentrating on the improvement or enhancement of the appearance by making use of cosmetic treatments. A number of MI procedures are used for the enhancement of an individual’s appearance. The use of dental implantation among others has become popular for people as they are inclined towards having a healthy and natural appearance. The use of colored braces, invisible orthodontics, colored dentures, and tooth coloration are cosmetic dental procedures that are increasingly becoming popular. This growing trend of medical esthetics is anticipated to propel the global dental consumables market in the forecast period.

Global Dental Consumables Market: Key Trends

By product, the dental implants segment led in 2016 and is most likely to continue in its leading position. Growing popularity of laser treatment and high durability, osseointegration, and biocompatibility of dental implants are behind the growth of this segment. On the basis of end user, the market is led by the dental clinics segment. The use of advanced technologies such as digital dentistry in dental clinics has led to the growth of this segment in the dental consumables market. The collaboration of dental clinics with insurance companies offering dental coverage is also boosting the growth of the segment as this reduces the expenses of dental treatment.

Global Dental Consumables Market: Market Potential

Companies such as Institut Straumann offer a broad range of prosthetics for the restoration of compromised teeth as well as to complete the implant solutions. The company makes use of CADCAM technology for the manufacturing of veneers, in-lays, crowns, on-lays, and bridges. The company also offers digital solutions package, including guided surgery, and intra oral scanning.

Dentsply Sirona, another leading player has developed preventive oral care solutions and also provides restorative solutions such as disposables that prevent infection and chemistries that can be used for the whole procedure. These developments help in the optimal workflow and provide comfort for patients.

Global Dental Consumables Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global dental consumables market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the North America dental consumables market is leading at present and is anticipated to continue to lead during the forecast period on account of the enhanced healthcare facilities available in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Brazil. These countries are taking great efforts to improve the healthcare facilities and also provide dental care services to the population. Medical tourism is another factor which is expected to augment the growth of the global dental consumables market in the coming years.

Global Dental Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dental consumables market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several regional and established international vendors. Some of the leading vendors operating in the global dental consumables market are: Danaher, Sirona Institut, Dentsply, Zimmer, Biomet, and Straumann. These players are responsible for making the market competition high by developing a wide range of products that make use of advance technology. The players in the market are competing with each other on the basis of device cost, procedure cost, waiting period, and insurance coverage.

Some of the other vendors in the market include: 3M, A.B. Dental Devices, 3Shape, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, BioHorizons, Align Technology, Biotech Dental, Carestream Health, Camlog Holding, Cortex Dental, Dentatus, GC, E4D, Glidewell Laboratories, HIOSSEN, Heraeus Holding, Southern Implants, Sweden & Martina, SGS Dental, and TRI Dental Implants.

