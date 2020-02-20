Dental Consumables Market Demand by Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics and Whitening Products to 2024

Growth in dental consumables market is majorly driven by factors like rising geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, increasing number of dentists & clinical practices.

The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024 from USD 27.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Report provides detailed information regarding dental consumables market major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). Metal-ceramics segment accounted for a major share of the indirect restorative materials market owing to their greater adoption among end users as a result of their durability, resistance to fracture, and high biocompatibility as compared to ceramics and other indirect restorative materials.

Growth in dental consumables market can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. Europe is expected to dominate dental consumables market during forecast period.

Dental restoration segment is expected to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American countries, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing demand for dental prosthetic procedures as a result of the rising geriatric population.

It provides a detailed analysis of competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities).

Some of major players operating in dental consumables market include Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France).

In this report, the dental consumables market is segmented by product, end user, and region. This report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—the market share analysis of top players, company profiles that comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the dental consumables market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

