Dental Cements Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 1,178.5 Mn by 2025

Global Dental Cement Market : Snapshot

Dental Cements are used as restorative dental materials for the placement of bridges, crowns, implants and other dental caries. The global dental cement market was valued approximately US$ 784.5 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 4.8% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of approximately US$ 1,178.5 Mn by 2025. Dental Materials such as glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol and zinc phosphate are likely to fuel the growth of the global dental cement market from 2017 to 2025.

Dental Cements are materials which having wide application in the orthodontics, restorative and other dental applications. The common application of dental cements are temporary restoration of teeth, cavity linings, sedation, insulation and also for cementing during fixation of prosthodontics. The dental cements have unique properties such as non – irritant, prevent leakage, high tensile strength, chemical and thermal resistance, low thickness and resistance. The global dental cement market is segmented according to product type, material type, end users and geography. In terms of product type the global dental cement market is segmented into temporary cements and permanent cement.

According to material type the global dental cements market is segmented into glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins and others. By end users the global dental cements market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical center and dental research and academic centers. by geography the dental cements market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

By Product type the global dental cements market is classified into temporary cements and permanent cements. The permanent cements dominate the global dental cements market by product type. Permanent cements are used for long term cement in cast restoration of inlays, crowns, bridges, laminate veneers and orthodontic fixation. The temporary cements are used as provisional coverage until the time a cast is prepared.

According to material type the global dental cements market is segmented into glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins and others. The glass ionomers are further segmented into traditional glass ionomers, metal modified glass ionomers, light cure glass ionomers and hybrid or resin modified glass ionomers. In glass ionomers segment the hybrid or resin modified glass ionomers dominates the glass ionomers segments. Over all according to the material type the glass ionomers segment dominates the global dental cements market. The advantages associated with glass ionomers such as high fluoride release, low chemical bond to tooth, low thickness and others are important factors which contribute for the growth of the glass ionomers segment. Rest other segments such as zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate and others contribute significantly for the growth of the global dental cements market.

By end users the global dental cements market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical centers and dental academic and research institutes. The hospital segment highly contributes for the growth of the global dental cement market, since in majority of the countries hospitals have well developed infrastructure with all facilities. The dental clinics are highly present in few countries of Asia Pacific and hence Asia Pacific contributes highly of the growth of the dental clinics in terms of end users. The dental ambulatory surgical centers and dental academic and research institutes contribute significantly for the growth of global dental cements market.

The global dental cement market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa by geography. The North America dominates the global dental cements market. The well-developed infrastructure of hospitals, insurance policies and constant research and development are the factors which drive the growth of the market in North America. Europe is the second largest region, in terms of revenue contributing for the growth for the market. Further Asia Pacific is expected to contribute highly for the growth global dental cement market due to rising medical tourism in the regions has attracted many individuals to avail dental treatment in this region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa contribute significantly for the growth of the market due to rising healthcare infrastructure, increase in the disposable income and also rising awareness regarding aesthetic looks.

Major players operating in the global dental cements market are 3M, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SHOFU Dental GmbH, BISCO, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Medental International, Inc. and others. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base and garner market share.

