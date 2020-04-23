Dental Cement Market Insights, Analysis Report With 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, SHOFU Dental GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, BISCO, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische GmbH, Medental International, And More

Global Dental Cement Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 863.37 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,270.74 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing number of dental cavities cases and increasing investments of R&D for novel dental restorative technology.

Market Definition: Global Dental Cement Market

Dental cement is used as a restorative dental ingredient for the placement of implants, crowns, bridges and other dental problems. The dental cements are having an extensive application in restorative, orthodontics and other dental uses. The commonly used dental cements application is temporary restoration of teeth, sedation, insulation, cavity linings and also used for cementing in the course of fixation of prosthodontics. They have unique properties like non–irritant, high tensile strength, prevent leakage, chemical & thermal resistance and low thickness.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Cement Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the dental cement market are 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SHOFU Dental GmbH, BISCO, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische GmbH, Medental International, Inc., FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Kerr Corporation, Dental Technology Group, Inc., GC India Dental, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd, Indigodental GmbH, DETAX Ettlingen, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur and Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation.

Market Drivers:

Rising incidences of gaps between teeth, teeth discoloration, misalignment of teeth etc. has increased the demand of dental cement market

Increasing prevalence of oral disease among aging population will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

Higher operational costs of dental procedures is acting as a major restraint for the market

Implant failures caused due to cements is also a major factor hindering the market

The global dental cement market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental cement market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dental Cement Market

By Product Type

Temporary Cements

Permanent Cements

By Material Type

Glass Ionomers

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Zinc Phosphate

Polycarboxylate

Composite Resins

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, 3M and Bioclear Matrix announced a new partnership. This collaboration would help in providing advance education in various modern restorative techniques.

In March 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the signing of an agreement for acquiring OraMetrix which provides innovative 3D technology solutions to improve the efficiency and quality of orthodontic care.

