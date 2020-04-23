Dental Caries and Endodontic Market 2019 : Industry Analysis With 3M, Straumann, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet Dental, Danaher Corporation, Shofu Dental Corp, CONMET, Coltene Whaledent, Alpha Dent Implants

Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 13.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing levels of geriatric population resulting in increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders.

Dental caries commonly known as tooth decay is a dental disease which causes the breaking and weakening of teeth caused by the build-up of acids from bacteria. The color of the tooth decay vary from yellow to black, which with prolonged avoidance causes inflammation in tissue surrounding the tooth, and other infections.

Dental endodontics is the study of dentistry that is focused on the study, prevention diagnosis and treatment of dental pulp. It consists of the clinical practices and science of the dental pulp and any associated periradicular conditions.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence in dental treatment and implant procedures worldwide; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the prevalence of dental caries and endodontics diseases; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint

Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

The key players operating in the global dental caries and endodontic market are –

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Septodont Holding

MANI,INC.

Kerr Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

FKG Dentaire

COLTENE Group

Brasseler USA

Henry Schein, Inc.

DiaDent Group International

VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Zimmer Biomet

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Geistlich Pharma AG

GC Corporation

Keystone Dental Inc

Young Innovations, Inc.

SHOFU DENTAL

ALTATEC GmbH

Alpha Dent Implants

HI-TEC IMPLANTS LTD and J. MORITA CORP. are few of the major competitors currently working in the dental caries and endodontic market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Kerr Corporation announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is produced for use in endodontic and restorative procedures. The rubber dams offer dental professionals with ease in their procedures due to its characteristics of offering three dimensional, low radiopacity rubber dam resulting in easy positioning.

In February 2017, Kerr Corporation announced the launch of “Endovac Pure”, an irrigation system provider which uses negative pressure technique along which helps in enhanced clearance of debris and bacteria resulting in unhindered flow of irrigants to the canal during the dental treatment.

Global dental caries and endodontic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental caries and endodontic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

By Product Type Dental Restoration



Dental Implants

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Endodontic

Instruments

Apex Locators

Endodontic Motors

Endodontic Scalers

Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

Handpieces

Endodontic Lasers

Consumables

Access Preparation

Burs

Drills

Others

Shaping & Cleaning



Filers & Shapers

Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants

Others Obturation Filling Materials Others

Infection Control

Sanitizing Gels

Personal Protective Wear

Disinfectants

By Material Biomaterials

Bone Grafts

Tissue Regenerative Materials

Membranes Metals

Titanium

Zirconium Metals-Ceramics Ceramics CAD/CAM Ceramics Others

Amalgams

Composites

Glass Ionomers

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic & Research Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

