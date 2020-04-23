Dental Caries and Endodontic Market 2019 : Industry Analysis With 3M, Straumann, Henry Schein, Zimmer Biomet Dental, Danaher Corporation, Shofu Dental Corp, CONMET, Coltene Whaledent, Alpha Dent Implants

Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 13.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing levels of geriatric population resulting in increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders.
Dental caries commonly known as tooth decay is a dental disease which causes the breaking and weakening of teeth caused by the build-up of acids from bacteria. The color of the tooth decay vary from yellow to black, which with prolonged avoidance causes inflammation in tissue surrounding the tooth, and other infections.
Dental endodontics is the study of dentistry that is focused on the study, prevention diagnosis and treatment of dental pulp. It consists of the clinical practices and science of the dental pulp and any associated periradicular conditions.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence in dental treatment and implant procedures worldwide; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Growth in the prevalence of dental caries and endodontics diseases; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint
- Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
The key players operating in the global flotation reagents market are –
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- Septodont Holding
- MANI,INC.
- Kerr Corporation
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- FKG Dentaire
- COLTENE Group
- Brasseler USA
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- DiaDent Group International
- VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists
- Institut Straumann AG
- 3M
- Zimmer Biomet
- KURARAY CO., LTD.
- Geistlich Pharma AG
- GC Corporation
- Keystone Dental Inc
- Young Innovations, Inc.
- SHOFU DENTAL
- ALTATEC GmbH
- Alpha Dent Implants
HI-TEC IMPLANTS LTD and J. MORITA CORP. are few of the major competitors currently working in the dental caries and endodontic market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2017, Kerr Corporation announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is produced for use in endodontic and restorative procedures. The rubber dams offer dental professionals with ease in their procedures due to its characteristics of offering three dimensional, low radiopacity rubber dam resulting in easy positioning.
- In February 2017, Kerr Corporation announced the launch of “Endovac Pure”, an irrigation system provider which uses negative pressure technique along which helps in enhanced clearance of debris and bacteria resulting in unhindered flow of irrigants to the canal during the dental treatment.
Global dental caries and endodontic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental caries and endodontic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market
- By Product Type
- Dental Restoration
- Dental Implants
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
- Dental Prosthetics
- Dental Bridges
- Dental Crowns
- Dentures
- Abutments
- Veneers
- Inlays & Onlays
- Endodontic
- Instruments
- Apex Locators
- Endodontic Motors
- Endodontic Scalers
- Machine Assisted Obturation Systems
- Handpieces
- Endodontic Lasers
- Consumables
- Access Preparation
- Burs
- Drills
- Others
-
- Shaping & Cleaning
- Filers & Shapers
- Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants
- Others
- Obturation
- Filling Materials
- Others
- Infection Control
- Sanitizing Gels
- Personal Protective Wear
- Disinfectants
- By Material
- Biomaterials
- Bone Grafts
- Tissue Regenerative Materials
- Membranes
- Metals
- Titanium
- Zirconium
- Metals-Ceramics
- Ceramics
- CAD/CAM Ceramics
- Others
- Amalgams
- Composites
- Glass Ionomers
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic & Research Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
