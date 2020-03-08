Dental Braces Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Dental braces are commonly used in orthodontist treatment in order to fix malocclusion and jaw problems. Dental braces are used for providing proper alignment to teeth; they are custom-based devices used for keeping pressure on the teeth to straighten them over a period of time. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, in 2015, there were 5.9 million patients with the dental irregularities in the U.S. as compared to 1989. A wide range of dental braces is available in the market, such as, gold, ceramic, cobalt, stainless steel, plastic, and others. Some of these braces are highly expensive, while some are available at lower prices. Specialists treating dental problems are known as orthodontists and they are keen on using advanced technologies to provide better treatment. Invisible braces involve shorter procedural time than the traditional braces.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-braces-market.html

Increasing prevalence of malocclusion cases and jaw disorders, rising disposable income of people in developing countries, growing awareness about advanced orthodontists procedures, and technological advancement are driving the global dental braces market. Also, awareness regarding dental implants is propelling the demand for dental braces across the world. Furthermore, rising awareness of cosmetic surgeries and dental aesthetic procedures are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. Prevalence of malocclusions cases in teenagers and children, such as, class II bite and class III bite (known as underbite), spacing problem, tooth crowding, overbite, open bite, etc. is increasing across the world, thereby augmenting the growth of the global dental braces market. Rise in popularity of invisible braces is likely to fuel the global dental braces market in the next few years. Advanced robotic technology is expected to replace conventional technologies, thus acting as a driver of the market during the forecast period. However, invisible braces are not recommended for use in children and teenagers which is likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, high cost of treatment and non-availability of medical insurance are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global dental braces market in the near future.

The global dental braces market can be segmented based on product type, position of braces, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into metal braces/traditional braces, ceramic braces, lingual braces, and invisalign. Among these, invisalign are highly popular as they are available in a series of 18 to 30 custom-made plastic aligners and are easy to use. Based on position of braces, the dental braces market can be bifurcated into external braces and lingual braces. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into children, teenagers, and adults. Acceptance of fixed braces in children and teenagers is boosting the market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55809

In terms of region, the global dental braces market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. North America dominated the global market in 2017, driven by increase in prevalence of oral health problems, such as, malocclusion. According to an article published in the journal of American Dental Association, in the U.S., in 2017 1,875 children per 100,000 are suffering from malocclusion. Surge in health care expenditure, rise in demand for better treatment options, and presence of leading market players in the U.S. are contributing to the growth of the dental braces market in North America. Also, rise in the number of dental cosmetic surgeries performed is boosting the growth of the market in the region. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, in terms of market share of the global dental braces market. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for dental braces and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of patients suffering from malocclusions and jaw disorders and increasing awareness about dental care are estimated to propel the dental braces market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. Moreover, increasing disposable income and availability of advanced orthodontic processes are likely to fuel the growth of the dental braces market in the region during the forecast period.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=55809

Major players operating in the global dental braces market include 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Inc., Ormco Corporation, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schien, Inc., DB Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, and Ultradent Products Inc. Rise in investment in invisible dental braces is playing an important role in the growth of these companies.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/