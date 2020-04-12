Dental Bone Substitutes Biomaterial Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2016 to 2026- Persistence Market Research

Dental bone grafts substitutes and biomaterials are regenerative products which are used as a filler support to facilitate dental bone formation and accelerate wound healing. These dental grafts are bioresorbable or biocompatible with no antigen-antibody reaction. These dental bone substitutes assist as a mineral supplier which prompts new dental bone formation. Dental bone grafting is a medical procedure that replaces the lost bone with material from patient′s own body, synthetic, an artificial or natural source. Tooth loss is generally caused by teeth decay, caries and periodontal diseases, aging, accidents, if not treated well that become severe enough to damage teeth and causes loss of dental bone and tissue. Dental bone substitutes and biomaterial are considered to be emerging field of medical science which aims at dental bone healing and natural growth. Dental bone grafts substitutes and biomaterials market is expected to rise owing to its high application in dental surgeries.

Dental Bone Substitutes and Biomaterial Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market is expected rise owing to rising dental procedures and increased patient and dentist awareness, favourable regulatory framework. Apart from this, increased awareness about dental hygiene, ageing population, and affordable dental care policies perhaps positively impact dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market over the forecast period. However, the U.S. FDA has announced in January, 2015 that dental bone substitutes and biomaterial should not be used in patients below 18 years of age. This changing government regulations is expected to hamper the growth of dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market over the forecast period.

Dental Bone Substitutes and Biomaterial Market: Segmentation

Global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market has been segmented on the basis of material type, end user and region.

Based on the material type, the global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market is segmented into the following:

Natural Autografts Allografts Freeze dried bone allograft Demineralized freeze dried bone allograft Fresh frozen bone allograft Xenografts Demineralized freeze dried bone xenograft Freeze dried bone xenograft



Ceramics Tricalcium phosphate Hydroxyapatite Biphasic calcium phosphates Others

Composites Collagen/ceramic composite Bioactive glass

Polymers Polymethylmethacrylate Polyhydroxyethylmethacrylate Detail3



Based on the end user, the global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical care Centers

Dental Bone Substitutes and Biomaterial Market: Overview

Global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market is undergoing changes due to the dental reforms in several nations like the U.S. and Australia. Furthermore several companies in the market place increasing their product portfolio in dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market may change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. By material type, sub segment such as allograft in the global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to its mimicking capability as autograft and success rate in dental bone grafting.

Dental Bone Substitutes and Biomaterial Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market due to deeper market penetration of the procedures and strong presence of big players in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increased scope medical tourism and rising geriatric population.

Dental Bone Substitutes and Biomaterial Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global dental bone substitutes and biomaterial market are Biomet, Medtronic, ACE Surgical Supply, Geistlich, Zimmer Dental, Sweden & Martina, Riemser, DePuy Synthes, NORAKER & others.