Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% From 2014 to 2020

March 15, 2020
Dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials are considered an emerging field of medical science that aims to support growth of natural bone, repair or assist in restoring natural tooth/teeth. To reduce atrophy and increasing adoption rate for better aesthetic look, dental bone grafting is performed on the patients to restore bone to its previous form following gum disease, tooth loss, or trauma. The growth of this market is mainly driven by improving dental reforms in various nations such as U.S. and Australia, across the globe. This helps in increasing dental awareness among patient population coupled with affordability for availing dental services.

Natural segment market accounted for the largest share of total dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market in 2013 and is further segmented as allografts and xenografts. Allografts market has been estimated to account for the largest share of total natural market owing to their wide acceptance among patient population and tissue compatibility post transplantation. In addition, most of the manufacturers are extensively engaged in developing and manufacturing allografts that has also contributed in gaining large market share. The market for xenografts is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020 owing to increasing preference of tissue banks to collect bone tissues from bovine animals. This is due to the fact that collecting large amount of tissue is easier in case of bovine animal than that of human. Also, shifting trend of population for accepting grafts received from animals is further expected to propel the growth of xenografts market. The global market for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.
Increasing number of dental implants and aging population which is more prone to periodontal diseases would accentuate the growth of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. In addition, rising incidences of oral problems will also boost the growth of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. However, implementation of Affordable Care Act in the U.S. may hamper the overall growth of the market.
Geographically, Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than 70% of the revenue share of the total dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. This is majorly due to the presence of large number of key players such as Institut Straumann AG and DENSTPLY International in the region. This is due to the presence of opt-in and opts-out scenario in organ and tissue transplantation. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population coupled with increasing dental tourism. Ceramics segment market is expected to witness fastest CAGR in the region during the forecast period. This is due to the reason that people of Asia-Pacific are reluctant towards the acceptance of xenografts (natural) that provide the market for ceramic substantial growth over natural market. Rest of the World (RoW) accounted for the smallest share of total dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market in 2013; however the market is expected to show substantial growth rate from 2014 to 2020. The growth in the region is primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising disposable income in Mexico and Brazil. The global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market is mainly dominated by DENTSPLY International, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Biomet, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc. and Medtronic, Inc.

