Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% From 2014 to 2020

Natural segment market accounted for the largest share of total dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market in 2013 and is further segmented as allografts and xenografts. Allografts market has been estimated to account for the largest share of total natural market owing to their wide acceptance among patient population and tissue compatibility post transplantation. In addition, most of the manufacturers are extensively engaged in developing and manufacturing allografts that has also contributed in gaining large market share. The market for xenografts is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020 owing to increasing preference of tissue banks to collect bone tissues from bovine animals. This is due to the fact that collecting large amount of tissue is easier in case of bovine animal than that of human. Also, shifting trend of population for accepting grafts received from animals is further expected to propel the growth of xenografts market. The global market for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Increasing number of dental implants and aging population which is more prone to periodontal diseases would accentuate the growth of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. In addition, rising incidences of oral problems will also boost the growth of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. However, implementation of Affordable Care Act in the U.S. may hamper the overall growth of the market.