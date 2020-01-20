Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2014 to 2020

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Overview

In the medical science field, the segment of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials are regarded as an emerging field. It aims to back the growth and development of natural bone and assist or repair natural tooth/teeth so as to restore them. In a bid to reduce atrophy and soaring rate of adoption for enhanced aesthetic look, patients go for dental bone grafting is performed so as to restore bone to its earlier form after a loss of tooth, trauma, and gum disease.

Thus the growth of this said market is mainly due to the improvement of reforms in the dental sector in many different nations such as Australia, the U.S. and others. This leads to augmented awareness about dental conditions amongst the patient population together with affordability for availing such dental services.

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the market for dental bone graft substitute can be regarded as slightly fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to reinforce their hold on the said market for dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Trends and Opportunities

Expanding base of geriatric population and burgeoning number of dental implants are driving the market for dental bone graft substitute. The geriatric population which is more inclined to periodontal diseases is further estimated to accentuate the market growth of dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. In addition to that, soaring occurrences of oral problems is also forecasted to boost the growth of world market for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. However, the overall growth of the market could be hampered by the implementation of Affordable Care Act in the U.S.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Geography

Taking regional segmentations into consideration, the world market for dental bone graft substitutes is divided into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of all of these, the regions of Europe and North America together held for around 70% of the total market revenue of the dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market. This is primarily owing to the existence of numerous prominent market players like DENSTPLY International, Institut Straumann AG and many others in the region. This is primarily because of the existence of opts-out and opt-in scenario in transplantations of various organs and tissues.

However, the region of Asia-Pacific is forecasted to expand at a very high CARG over the timeframe of forecast that extends from 2014 to 2020 due to increasing geriatric population together with soaring dental tourism. The ceramics segment of the market is thus expected to experience robust CAGR rate in the said region during the period of forecast. People of Asia Pacific are quite unwilling to accept natural or xenografts that offer the segment of ceramic substantial growth over the natural market. The remaining segment of Rest of the World (RoW) held for quite a small share of entirel dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market back in the year 2013.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Company Profiling

The publication on world dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials has profiled a few of the eminent market players like DENTSPLY International Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Holdings, Medtronic, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Inc., Biomet, Inc., DePuy Synthes, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., and ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.. The report makes an offering of investment outlooks, market and business strategies, research and development activities, overview of the finances, product portfolio, and deep insight into the profile of each of the companies.

