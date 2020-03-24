Dental Biomaterials Market Reaching at US$ 9.6 Billion Investment to 2023 Study by Dental Implantology, Dental Prosthetic and Orthodontic Applications

Report analyzes various types of dental biomaterials market and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of dental biomaterials market for different segments such as type, application, end user and region.

The global dental biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 9O.6 billion by 2023, from USD 6.7 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2023. Geographically, the global dental biomaterial market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The orthodontics application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dental biomaterials market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. The orthodontics application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is driven by technological advancements in orthodontic brackets (such as self-ligating brackets), the presence of a large patient base with malocclusions, and the increasing incidence of jaw diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

“The natural biomaterial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In 2018, Europe held largest share of dental biomaterials market, and this is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, higher adoption of the dental biomaterials to manufacture implants & dental products, and growing number of dental hospitals and clinics. Factors such as increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing disposable income are major factors driving growth of this market.

The prominent players in the dental biomaterials market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), eistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Victrex Plc (UK), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), Datum Dental Ltd (Israel), BEGO Medical GmbH (Germany), and Cam Bioceramics B.V (Netherland).

Recent Developments

In 2018, The Straumann Group acquired a 30% stake in its biomaterials partner, Botiss medical AG, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Straumann to expand its dental biomaterials portfolio. In 2018, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired Intra-Lock (Spain), a provider of dental restoration solutions. This will enhance its position in the premium implant segment In 2018, Carpenter Technology Corporation announced the expansion of its Emerging Technology Center in the Alabama Campus (US). In 2017, Geistlich Pharma opened its tenth subsidiary in India. This marked Geistlich’s entry into a potentially interesting market for regenerative dentistry.

Research Coverage:

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–31%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–24%

By Designation – C-level–24%, Director Level–47%, Others–29%

By Region – North America–34%, Europe–32%, Asia-Pacific–16%, Latin America–10%,Middle East & Africa–8%

